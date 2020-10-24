A New Moon & Mercury Retrograde Are Making For A Spooky Halloweek

Despite Mercury retrograde shadowing the love planet through this zodiac court until November 3, peacekeeping Venus will restore a harmony to the world while hovering here until November 21. During this golden romantic period, Cupid will be in close firing range and, despite our election anxiety, his arrows are sure to hit the mark. (TBH, who couldn't use a dose of distraction while nervously awaiting the results of this pivotal moment in history?)

Libra is the zodiac's partnership sign. Whether for business or pleasure, it's time to collaborate, cooperate, and communicate with joy once again. And indulge a little, as best you can.

We'll all have a weak spot for life's finer things now: haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of revelry. Just watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses. Wanting something doesn't always have to end with possessing it. If you have to buy it on credit, you should probably hold off and put it on a holiday wish list instead.