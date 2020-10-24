mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
A New Moon & Mercury Retrograde Are Making For A Spooky Halloweek

A New Moon & Mercury Retrograde Are Making For A Spooky Halloweek

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Lunar lookout for week of 10/25

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 24, 2020 — 21:52 PM

Mercury retrograde and a full moon? On Halloween week? Yep, it's all happening. Here, the AstroTwins break down what to expect in the coming action-packed days.

On Tuesday, October 27, retrograde Mercury backs up into Libra for the final seven days of its reverse commute.

Fairness and equity are the name of the game, but how do we actually define these ideals? This could be a hotly contested topic starting on Tuesday. The mindful messenger planet has been doing a number on the world since it first turned retrograde on October 13. From missing mail-in ballots to misinformation being cobbled into conspiracy theories to misbehaving media moguls flashing their colleagues on Zoom—Mercury's two-week moonwalk through Scorpio has not strayed from its reputation.

Justice may be served from left field as Mercury slips back into Libra on Tuesday, the sign represented by the scales. If you're registered to vote in the U.S. make sure you follow every rule to the letter. You can check this state-by-state voting guide to make sure you've ticked every box and, of course, signed your ballot!

Advertisement

A little later on Tuesday, Venus makes her annual homecoming to Libra, one of the two star signs she counts as a cosmic castle.

Despite Mercury retrograde shadowing the love planet through this zodiac court until November 3, peacekeeping Venus will restore a harmony to the world while hovering here until November 21. During this golden romantic period, Cupid will be in close firing range and, despite our election anxiety, his arrows are sure to hit the mark. (TBH, who couldn't use a dose of distraction while nervously awaiting the results of this pivotal moment in history?)

Libra is the zodiac's partnership sign. Whether for business or pleasure, it's time to collaborate, cooperate, and communicate with joy once again. And indulge a little, as best you can.

We'll all have a weak spot for life's finer things now: haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of revelry. Just watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses. Wanting something doesn't always have to end with possessing it. If you have to buy it on credit, you should probably hold off and put it on a holiday wish list instead.

Halloween 2020 arrives with a special brand of magic, featuring a full moon in earthy, sensual Taurus.

This is the first time we've had a full moon on October 31 since 2001, so we'd call it a pretty big deal! Calling all Little Women, Tiger Kings, and @SashaBeFlutings.

Full moons are notorious for bringing out the wild side in us all, so good luck trying to skip out on the worldwide costume party. And that goes double for. this Saturday, given that spontaneous Uranus in Taurus is directly wired into the full moon's network while also opposing the seductive Scorpio Sun. True, our howling activities may be restricted, but by no means should Halloween be #canceled. In earthy, luxe Taurus, this full moon will direct many of us outdoors. Go on a haunted hike through the woods or through a ghost town, if you dare.

Swap your trick-or-treat bags for picnic baskets, and set up a decadent moonlight meal (weather and social distancing abilities permitting). This could be the moment when you finally get to try out some of those #witchtok spells or rituals from a sorceress you've been following on TikTok. Too woo-woo for you? Luxuriate indoors with a sensual celebration. Drape yourself in luscious fabrics, slow cook a feast fit for royals, and fall asleep curled up like a Cheshire cat after watching as many scary movies as your heart desires.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

How Mercury Retrograde (Which Is Happening Now, BTW) Affects Relationships

Sarah Regan
How Mercury Retrograde (Which Is Happening Now, BTW) Affects Relationships
Personal Growth

What Is A Cerebral Narcissist? 9 Signs You Might Be Dealing With One

Abby Moore
What Is A Cerebral Narcissist? 9 Signs You Might Be Dealing With One
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

These Blackhead Look-Alikes Are Hard To Treat, So We Asked Derms For 5 Tips

Jamie Schneider
These Blackhead Look-Alikes Are Hard To Treat, So We Asked Derms For 5 Tips
Sex

A Bunch Of Ways To Help Guys Last Longer In Bed (In Case You Were Wondering!)

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
A Bunch Of Ways To Help Guys Last Longer In Bed (In Case You Were Wondering!)
Functional Food

7 Healthy Pumpkin Recipes (With Bonus Benefits) To Whip Up This Fall

Eliza Sullivan
7 Healthy Pumpkin Recipes (With Bonus Benefits) To Whip Up This Fall
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Things To Remember If You're In A Someone With Depression

Sarah Regan
Things To Remember If You're In A Someone With Depression
Beauty

Oh, This Is How You Should *Actually* Trim Your Eyebrows: A 6-Step Expert Guide

Jamie Schneider
Oh, This Is How You Should *Actually* Trim Your Eyebrows: A 6-Step Expert Guide
Routines

3 Pelvic Floor Exercises To Help Release Sticky Tension All Over Your Body

Helen Phelan
3 Pelvic Floor Exercises To Help Release Sticky Tension All Over Your Body
Integrative Health

Put Down The Mouthwash: Here's What An MD Recommends For Bad Breath

Jamie Schneider
Put Down The Mouthwash: Here's What An MD Recommends For Bad Breath
Mental Health

Body Image Issues Are On The Rise Amid COVID-19, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Body Image Issues Are On The Rise Amid COVID-19, Study Finds
Beauty

You Probably Need To Exfoliate Your Lips: Try One Of These 12 DIY Scrubs

Jamie Schneider
You Probably Need To Exfoliate Your Lips: Try One Of These 12 DIY Scrubs
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-october-26-to-november-1-2020

Your article and new folder have been saved!