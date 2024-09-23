I would either have trouble falling asleep, or I would wake up at 2 a.m. and watch the clock for hours. I would then be cranky, tired, and unproductive the next morning at work. I was stressed for most of the day, and my anxiety was through the roof. After work, it wasn't unusual for me to have a couple of drinks to let off some steam, and then the cycle repeated itself. Years of this led to burnout and the deterioration of my mental and physical health.