8:30 p.m.: Before starting my wind down routine, I’m probably on the couch on my laptop working. I usually have the TV on in the background.

9 p.m.: About an hour before I plan on going to bed, I switch my computer activities to something more boring (like clearing out junk email) or reading on my phone. About a half hour before bed, I put down any devices.

If I feel like I can’t put down my phone, I will switch to a time-restricted mobile game, like a sudoku puzzle. I know it will take me 4-7 minutes to complete one, and that tells me when to put down my phone.

9:40 p.m.: Then I will relax a bit more, think about my next day, make any lists I need to make, and then start getting ready for bed.

9:50 p.m.: I take the dog out one last time, make sure the kitchen is clear for the morning, then head into the bathroom to brush my teeth and do all the rest of the pre-bed stuff

10 p.m.: I turn off the lights and get into bed. As soon as I get into bed, I close my eyes, lay on the pillow, and start breathing deeply. Pretty soon I am asleep.