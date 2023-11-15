I realize, not just from my knowledge of physiology and inspection of my Oura ring results but also from the experience of sleep itself, that sleep is a multi-faceted, multi-layered process. I try to experience and enjoy all the stages of sleep, not just REM sleep, with its vivid dreams, and deep sleep, with its blissful unconsciousness. At times, I keep a notebook by my bedside and write down my dreams as soon as I wake up—before they have dissolved into my waking consciousness. Usually, I'll focus on my dreams when tumultuous things are going on in my life. Then, often, my dreams act as warnings, helping to guide me into making the right decisions. Sleep, therefore, never feels like "wasted" time—it's always an equal player in my 24-hour day.