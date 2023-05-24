6:30 a.m.: It’s a Tuesday morning, and I'm already starting to set myself up for good sleep. After waking up, I open my blinds to allow as much natural light in as possible. I also make my morning routine enjoyable to help buffer against stress that I may encounter during the day that might interfere with my sleep. I do this by listening to energizing music or an intriguing podcast while I’m getting ready and preparing my favorite coffee drink that puts me in a good mood. I start with a workout first thing in the morning, which also helps me to sleep well at night.

8:25 p.m.: I’ve been home from the office for a few hours. After watching some TV with my husband, I start winding down. I turn off the television, and I dim all the lights in my home to help bolster my natural melatonin release. I light a candle that contains some of my favorite essential oils for sleep, including lavender and chamomile, to help calm myself down before bed. I also take two tables of magnesium glycinate to help promote relaxation, slow down my nervous system, and set the stage for sleep.

8:30 p.m.: I turn the thermostat down from 70 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. This is to help facilitate the decrease in body temperature that has to occur when falling asleep. I start my soothing music playlist that includes mostly smooth R&B. The music really helps me to relax and gives me all the feels.

8:35 pm: I hop in a nice warm shower to promote a decrease in body temperature that helps me to fall and stay asleep. I then apply my Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep magnesium body butter. I find that layering the aromatherapy scents and magnesium to really help relax me before bed.

8:50 p.m.: I start my skincare routine and brush my teeth while listening to music

9:05 p.m.: I grab a book to do some light reading before falling asleep. Right now, it’s The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama. Reading helps me to feel relaxed and takes my mind off the worries or other thoughts lingering from the day.

9:25 p.m.: I top off my reading with a nightly devotional for about 5 minutes. This really puts me in a grateful and positive mood.

9:30 p.m.: I hit my pillow with a few sprays of pillow spray and throw on my blackout sleep mask to block all light while I sleep. I turn off my bedside lamp, turn on the white noise on my Hatch and go to sleep