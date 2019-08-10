5 Wellness Products Ayurveda Expert Jasmine Hemsley Recommends To Everyone

Black + Blum Food Flask

Ayurveda is all about freshly cooked, easy-to-digest comfort food, and if you're looking for an economical way to eat well, then the classic dishes of ayurveda from kitchari to dal are the way to go. Hot, soupy foods are hydrating and keep you warm—which is especially important in colder months, or nearly all year round north of the equator. Freshly cooked food is full of prana ("life force") and is effectively "predigested," so it's less taxing on the system, according to ayurveda—and from my personal experience—than raw food. This kind of food also helps to balance the vata dosha, which is the first to get out of whack in the fast-paced, overstimulating world we live in. A soup, stew, or dal is easily transported in this insulated Black + Blum Food Flask—so you're ready for a hot meal at work without the microwave.