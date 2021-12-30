 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Unique (And Many) Roles Of B-Group Vitamins In Health & Well-Being
|
Expert Reviewed The Unique (And Many) Roles Of B-Group Vitamins In Health & Well-Being

The Unique (And Many) Roles Of B-Group Vitamins In Health & Well-Being

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
These Specific Vitamins Support Everything From Mood To Energy Levels

Image by Lauren Lee / Stocksy

December 30, 2021 — 10:05 AM

B vitamins are maybe the most misunderstood in the lineup of essential vitamins. For starters, they’re water soluble, which means we get all of the B we need from what we consume (foods, beverage, supplements) and our bodies excrete what left over. This sometimes gives the impression that they aren't as important to the body, which is simply not true.

It’s not every day you find all eight B vitamins in a comprehensive, high-potency multi, but when we began to develop mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+, we knew the research touting B vitamins and their incredibly supportive role in the body is overwhelming. So, it was a no-brainer that a complete B complex with those B's in their bioactive forms deserved a spot in our dynamic lineup of vitamins and minerals.*

Health benefits of B-group vitamins.

The eight B vitamins (collectively called the B complex) support everything from brain health and mood to energy levels, cell metabolism, DNA synthesis, methylation pathways, immune function, cardiovascular health, and even healthy aging and longevity.* No wonder we have a daily requirements for these multitasking B vitamins.

On a cellular level, one of B vitamins major roles is acting as essential coenzymes that process lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. (In other words, B vitamins are vital because they help convert food into energy, for the countless reactions and complex activities in our body.)* 

Advertisement

Thiamin (B1)

Thiamin was the first of the B vitamins to be discovered in the early 1900s (hence its nomenclature: B1).

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
ultimate multivitamin+

Thiamin plays a very important role in glucose metabolism and is required for the synthesis of DNA, RNA, and ATP (the body’s primary energy currency).*

On a larger scale, its most important function is providing energy to nerve cells (and for the production of neurotransmitters and myelin, the insulation around nerves), so that the brain and widespread central nervous system is able to function efficiently.* 

Advertisement

Riboflavin (B2)

Riboflavin is also critically involved in ATP production from the metabolism of protein, lipids, and carbohydrates; plus, it’s a great asset to the vitamin B complex, as it reduces the metabolism of vitamin B6 and folate, making them more available to the body.*

A lesser known fact, vitamin B2 also operates as an antioxidant and supports red blood cell production and, subsequently, the transportation of oxygen to cells.* If you’re looking to improve your hair and skin health, consider checking your B2 levels—riboflavin is also needed for adequate collagen production.* (You'll want to consume the bioactive form of B2, which is called riboflavin-5-phosphate.)

Niacin (B3)

When incorporated into essential coenzymes nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP), niacin plays an important role in all cells.* In fact, NAD is needed by 400 enzymes to catalyze reactions in the body!*

In addition to the all-important cellular energy metabolism, these niacin-dependent reactions also involve DNA metabolism and repair. Niacin also acts as an antioxidant and supports the heart by maintaining healthy LDL and HDL cholesterol levels.*

ultimate multivitamin+

I can feel confident that I’m getting what I need by taking this daily*

Cece, verified buyer of ultimate multivitamin+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)

Pantothenic Acid (B5)

Pantothenic acid (along with niacin, thiamin, and riboflavin) plays a crucial role in the Krebs cycle, aka the citric acid cycle. The process involves a series of chemical reactions that generate energy for storage (ATP) through the oxidation of acetate (aka acetyl-CoA), which is derived from food.*

Pantothenic acid is also involved in the structure and function of brain cells and cardiovascular health.*

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 (i.e., pyridoxal 5-phosphate in its active form) is essential for the production of neurotransmitters that signal a variety of pathways in the central nervous system, like helping to regulate emotions—these neurotransmitters include things like serotonin, dopamine, and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). Translation? B6 is a team player when it comes to a balanced mood.*

And speaking of working together, vitamin B6 is one of three B vitamins (hello, folate and B12!) that plays a big part in supporting a healthy immune system by mediating the migration of lymphocytes into the intestine.*  This vitamin B6 + B9 + B12 trio is also critical for a normal methionine cycle, healthy homocysteine levels, and daily methylation support too.*

Advertisement

Biotin (B7)

Biotin is most famous for its beauty benefits—primarily, its supporting role in hair and nail growth (it does this by aiding the production of keratin, the protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails).*

Helping to make your nails strong and hair glossy isn’t biotin’s only skill, however. Biotin is also pivotal for metabolic homeostasis: As a required cofactor in several carboxylase enzymes, it's required for the synthesis of fats, metabolism of amino acids, and a fancy thing called gluconeogenesis (i.e., making glucose from non-carb starter compounds, like fat and protein).*

Folate (B9)

Folate is responsible for a number of functions in the body, but it’s especially important during times of rapid growth (such as pregnancy) due to its crucial part in the proper growth and development of cells in the central nervous system.*

Daily Essentials Collection

Well-being essentials to help you stay on top of your health during the holidays*

It’s not just expectant mothers who require adequate folate levels, however.

Folate is involved in everything from the production of DNA and RNA to methylation and healthy homocysteine levels, which has major implications for heart and brain health.* Speaking of methylation, the bioactive and most premium form of folic acid in supplemental form is 5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF), so be on the lookout for it in high-caliber B complex formulations.*

This B vitamin is also required for normal red blood cell synthesis, which impacts the delivery of oxygen and nutrients all around the body (and thus, energy levels).* And as mentioned earlier, folate (along with vitamins B6 and B12) also supports the immune system by helping regulatory T cells survive in the small intestine.*

Advertisement

Vitamin B12

Last but not least, we have vitamin B12. The highest concentrations of B12 are found in animal products, making getting enough of the essential vitamin a popular topic of discussion among plant-based communities. (Spoiler alert: it’s entirely possible to avoid animal products and get enough B12 from foods and/or a quality supplement.)

Vitamin B12 supports protein synthesis as well as fat and carbohydrate metabolism (i.e., for energy). This micronutrient also works closely with folate to carry about DNA synthesis and red blood cell synthesis.* In regards to immune health, vitamin B12 is used as a cofactor for metabolic pathways in the gut microbiome.*

And also like folate, adequate vitamin B12 (in its bioactive methylcobalamin form) is a non-negotiable for normal methylation pathways and homocysteine levels, a biomarker with massive implications for whole-body health.*

The bottom line.

As you can see, B vitamins are essential for overall health and well-being through a number of critical daily functions throughout the body.* mbg ultimate multivitamin+ is a high-potency, comprehensive multi that includes the full lineup of eight B vitamins that make up the B complex (all in their most bioactive forms discussed above), 19 other vitamins and minerals, and six unique botanicals for a grand total of 33 dynamic ingredients!

If you’re looking for energy, immune, metabolic, heart, brain, methylation, mood support, and more—all in the simple form of two daily capsules—you’ve found the right supplement.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Does Your Fish Oil Taste, Uh, Fishy? Here's How To Prevent That

Jamie Schneider
Does Your Fish Oil Taste, Uh, Fishy? Here's How To Prevent That
Mental Health

This One Underrated New Year's Resolution Is Actually Good For Your Brain

Jamie Schneider
This One Underrated New Year's Resolution Is Actually Good For Your Brain
Spirituality

4 Dates That Will Define 2022, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
4 Dates That Will Define 2022, According To Astrologers
Love

We Heard A Lot Of Relationship Advice This Year — These 9 Tips Stuck With Us

Sarah Regan
We Heard A Lot Of Relationship Advice This Year — These 9 Tips Stuck With Us
Beauty

The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)

Dorian Smith-Garcia
The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)
Beauty

The All-Time Best Shampoos For Anyone With Color-Treated Hair

Alexandra Engler
The All-Time Best Shampoos For Anyone With Color-Treated Hair
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

This RD Says Upcycled Foods Will Be The Future Of Snacking: 5 To Try

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
This RD Says Upcycled Foods Will Be The Future Of Snacking: 5 To Try
Beauty

This Eye Shape Naturally Appears Open & Doe-Like But These Tips Enhance It

Jamie Schneider
This Eye Shape Naturally Appears Open & Doe-Like But These Tips Enhance It
Integrative Health

5 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly

Kristine Thomason
5 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly
Integrative Health

The Best Time To Take Your Daily Shower For A+ Sleep

Emma Loewe
The Best Time To Take Your Daily Shower For A+ Sleep
Beauty

Want To Restore Collagen In The New Year? You'll Want To Bookmark These Recipes

Alexandra Engler
Want To Restore Collagen In The New Year? You'll Want To Bookmark These Recipes
Integrative Health

5 Sleep Tips We Learned In 2021 That We Won't Forget Anytime Soon

Sarah Regan
5 Sleep Tips We Learned In 2021 That We Won't Forget Anytime Soon
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-unique-roles-of-b-group-vitamins-in-overall-well-being
ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!