These Specific Vitamins Support Everything From Mood To Energy Levels

B vitamins are maybe the most misunderstood in the lineup of essential vitamins. For starters, they’re water soluble, which means we get all of the B we need from what we consume (foods, beverage, supplements) and our bodies excrete what left over. This sometimes gives the impression that they aren't as important to the body, which is simply not true.

It’s not every day you find all eight B vitamins in a comprehensive, high-potency multi, but when we began to develop mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+, we knew the research touting B vitamins and their incredibly supportive role in the body is overwhelming. So, it was a no-brainer that a complete B complex with those B's in their bioactive forms deserved a spot in our dynamic lineup of vitamins and minerals.*