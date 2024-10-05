Another area we're learning more about is how the microbiome helps the skin repair and regenerate itself. One instance of this is through another vital scaffolding protein in the skin (no collagen isn't the only one—just the most famous!). Certain byproducts of the skin microbiome (ahem, probiotics) can trigger the expression of the ZO-1 tight juncture. ZO-13 is a complex protein that helps bind together skin cells (more specifically, the most common type of skin cells, which are the keratinocytes). With an increased expression of this gene, the epidermis is stronger, and there is enhanced epidermal framework regeneration. Essentially, the microbiome can help aid the skin in regenerating itself—something it loses the ability to do with age.