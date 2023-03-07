While collagen loss is one of the biggest contributing factors to aging skin, it’s certainly not the only one. A lot of factors contribute to the appearance of aging skin. And as a growing body of evidence suggests that the health, diversity, and vibrancy of your microbiome is one missing link.

So not only are we discovering that there’s a relationship between your skin microbiome and collagen, we’re also learning more about the microbiome and lipids, epidermal integrity, and how the skin deals with oxidative stress.

For example, certain strains of bacteria on our skin produce an antioxidant called RoxP. RoxP is basically a super antioxidant2 that your microbiome secretes that is especially adept at protecting the skin from oxidation. When your microbiome is out of homeostasis, it doesn’t have the ability to produce it as readily, which leads to more susceptibility to damage and premature aging.

Another area we’re learning more about is how the microbiome helps the skin repair and regenerate itself. One instance of this is through another vital scaffolding protein in the skin (no collagen isn’t the only one — just the most famous!). Certain byproducts of the skin microbiome (ahem, probiotics) can trigger the expression of the ZO-1 tight juncture. ZO-13 is a complex protein that helps bind together skin cells (more specifically, the most common type of skin cells, which are the keratinocytes). With an increased expression of this gene, the epidermis is stronger and there is enhanced epidermal framework regeneration. Essentially, the microbiome can help aid the skin in regenerating itself—something it loses the ability to do with age.