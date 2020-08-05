Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD

What we eat is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to health; how we eat it is just as important. Ramsey states that our mental state impacts the way in which we eat, and anxiousness often results in less chewing before we swallow.

When you reduce the amount of time you spend chewing your food, the enzymes in your gut that break it down end up with less surface area to work with. This means that your body is left with a reduced capacity to absorb nutrients. Ramsey emphasizes that “you really...increase the efficiency and the nutrient density of your food by...eating it properly and chewing.”

In addition to how much you chew, your mental state impacts the amount of nutrients you receive from your food; when your mind is experiencing stress, for example, it can disrupt the communication between the brain and digestive system. This means that if you eat while experiencing negative feelings, you might only absorb 20% of your food’s nutrients.