Mindfulness can feel a little daunting for some. While there is really is no “right” way to do it, many people may brush off the practice, saying something along the lines of "I just can't sit still." But mindfulness doesn't have to be difficult or require a huge investment of time. Take it from Sharon Salzberg, a world-renowned meditation teacher, founder of the Insight Meditation Society, and New York Times bestselling author.

“The mind is powerful—you can use the same tools no matter the circumstances,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Even if you don't consider yourself a meditation buff, Salzberg says it's not so difficult to dip your toe into the mindfulness waters. Try one of these two techniques to help you get started: “Formal” and “informal” daily mindfulness. While both are valid in their own right, you might gravitate towards one or the other depending on how much time you have in a given moment. Here, we dive into the two practices and how each can shape your well-being.