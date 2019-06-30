A lip-to-cheek tint. I've talked about how much I love these (see my favorites here) since they're so portable and multiuse. And after a long day traveling, a little flush on the cheeks will brighten you right back up. Denno agrees: "I always bring Au Naturale The Anywhere Creme Multistick. I like it in Grapefruit, which is a gorgeous pink with some shimmery gold: perfect for cheeks, and then I tap it on eyelids when I want to dress up in the evenings." It also is formulated for lips, making this a three-in-one. Plus, says Pinkson, you don't need to bring a brush, as you might with a powder blush.

A natural mascara. "When I speak to women, for 70% of them, mascara is their essential," says Pinkson. (W3LL People's Expressionist Mascara is a thing of wonder.) For good reason: With one swipe, it will open eyes and make you look more awake. Coated lashes also look more polished, so even if you're not doing an entire routine, this one step will do a lot of the heavy lifting. But, warns Pinkson, "only do the upper lashes. Since you're traveling, you don't want to have to touch up midday, and the bottom lashes tend to bleed easier."