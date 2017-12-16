The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017

This bone-broth-based soup, designed by Kate Hudson's former chef Amber Rose, is the perfect warming winter meal. "This heavenly bowl of goodness really is a delicious way to nourish yourself when you are under the weather or just feeling depleted, exhausted, and overtired," Rose says. "Any recipe prepared with broth provides nourishment, but the ingredients in this soup give added benefit if you are feeling poorly or need some TLC. This is a perfect bowl of warming goodness for those rainy and cold wintry days when sustenance of the highest order is completely necessary." Get the anti-inflammatory soup recipe here.