mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by Ashley Madden

December 16, 2017 — 10:45 AM

We love anti-inflammatory, super-functional recipes here and publish them regularly so you can get the most out of your food. This year, we went through over 50 recipes to find the ones that tasted amazing, had unique ingredients, were easy to make—and of course, that you absolutely loved. Here are the six recipes that took the top slots this year.

Kate Hudson's Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Soup

This bone-broth-based soup, designed by Kate Hudson's former chef Amber Rose, is the perfect warming winter meal. "This heavenly bowl of goodness really is a delicious way to nourish yourself when you are under the weather or just feeling depleted, exhausted, and overtired," Rose says. "Any recipe prepared with broth provides nourishment, but the ingredients in this soup give added benefit if you are feeling poorly or need some TLC. This is a perfect bowl of warming goodness for those rainy and cold wintry days when sustenance of the highest order is completely necessary." Get the anti-inflammatory soup recipe here.

Article continues below

Gut-Healing Salmon & Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Photo: Jessica Sepel

Your gut and your inflammation levels work in synchronicity, so it's no surprise that this nutritionist-designed dinner bowl is perfect for balancing and healing both. "Eating a whole-food diet filled with probiotics and anti-inflammatory foods is key for optimal gut health, and this bowl will help you do just that!" best-selling author and mbg class instructor Jessica Sepel says. "Gluten and dairy-free, this bowl will soothe your digestive system with turmeric and salmon's anti-inflammatory power. It's filled with nutrients and fiber (so important for feeding those healthy bacteria) from the greens and liver-detoxifying enzymes in cauliflower and Brussels sprouts." Get the full gut-healing, inflammation-busting dinner recipe here.

Green Tea Latte Overnight Oats

These overnight oats are a veritable treasure trove of anti-inflammatory ingredients, from secret spinach (which contributes to that gorgeous green color!) to healthy fat-filled chia and hemp seeds. Then there's the anti-inflammatory superstar: green tea. "Tea is a great way to incorporate subtle and interesting flavors into everyday recipes," holistic nutritionist Ashley Madden explains. "Certain teas also carry with them a long list of health benefits, most notably their contribution of antioxidants. This green breakfast bowl is made with the poster child of health-supportive teas—green tea." Get the green tea latte overnight oats recipe here.

Article continues below

Turmeric-Infused Coconut Oil

This oil can sub for any of your cooking oils, making everything you eat more anti-inflammatory. Turmeric-infused oil makes so much sense, because turmeric is best absorbed when combined with a fat, black pepper, and ginger. Since it has taken its place in my cupboard, I've used this several times a week, when making eggs, smoothies, sauteed vegetables, and more. Get the turmeric-infused coconut oil recipe here.

Pineapple & Grapefruit Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie

Photo: Nataša Mandić

Our health editor, Gretchen Lidicker, swears by this anti-inflammatory combination of ginger, cilantro, green tea, grapefruit, and more. "I love using pineapple because of its high levels of bromelain, which helps fight inflammation and allergies," she explains. There's also a ton of protein, fat, and fiber in this smoothie, which will keep your blood sugar stable and help balance hormones. Get the full anti-inflammatory green smoothie recipe here.

Article continues below

Karlie Kloss' Pumpkin Turmeric Smoothie

Supermodel Karlie Kloss designed this smoothie when she was training for the New York City Marathon. The drink combines pumpkin, turmeric, coconut milk, and spices for a smoothie that tastes, essentially, like liquid pumpkin pie. The pumpkin contains vitamin A and tons of fiber, making it great for your skin and gut health, and the turmeric—well, you already know what a powerful inflammation fighter the super spice is. The coconut milk offers satiety-inducing fat, which is also necessary to absorb fat-soluble vitamin A. Our only suggested change? Adding a bit of black pepper to the recipe—the piperine, combined with fat, makes turmeric way more bioavailable. Get Karlie Kloss' Pumpkin Turmeric Smoothie recipe here.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-anti-inflammatory-recipes-of-2017

Your article and new folder have been saved!