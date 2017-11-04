Kate Hudson's Former Chef Swears By This Super-Simple Anti-Inflammatory Soup

Tip: Do be generous with the black pepper as it’s been proved that the piperine contained in pepper helps the main potent active ingredient (curcumin) in turmeric to be fully absorbed by the body during digestion. Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory and has been proved highly effective in reducing the risk of many chronic diseases.

Based on excerpts from The Wholefood Pantry by Amber Rose, with the permission of Kyle Books. Copyright © 2017.