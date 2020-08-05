Who doesn't love a good personality assessment? They can give you insight into your tendencies, behavior, and, according to architect Bill Hirsch, even home design preferences.

In his new book, The Well-Centered Home, Hirsch lays out the four "homebody" types: the entertainer, the scientist, the nurturer, and the philosopher. According to him, understanding your type can help you ground and center your home in a more personalized way. Here, Hirsch elaborates on the four types and their style preferences. Which one are you?