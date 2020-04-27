9 Easy Ways To Create Good Vibes In Your Home

Virtually everything has an energetic quality. This is somewhat of an abstract concept, so when you’re feeling stuck or challenged in life, the idea of “changing your energy" can seem impossible and out of reach. The concept of chi, or life force, can make your understanding of energy became much more concrete.

Chi is essentially energy, but it's experienced through the senses. Color, form, sound, touch, temperature, and scent all are felt as chi. By making the space around you look and feel more like the you at your best, you'll add harmony, beauty, order, and clarity to your surroundings. Here are nine ways to direct some chi into your space and help keep positive vibes flowing.