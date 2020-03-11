The human body is designed to be exquisitely sensitive to sound.

In utero, our ability to hear develops by about eighteen weeks, making it one of the earliest senses to develop. By the end of the second trimester, research has shown that a fetus responds specifically to the sound of a mother’s voice. Doctors and hospice workers speculate that in the final moments of life, senses depart one at a time with hearing being the last to go—which is why we’re advised to keep talking to our loved ones even after it seems they are no longer cognizant. Hearing is, in this way, one of our first and last modes of connection.

And as science begins to understand more about the healing vibratory quality of sound, modern sound therapy is catching up with the wisdom of the ancients.