Beauty

The 3 Biggest Mistakes This Celebrity Hairstylist Sees All The Time 

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
September 26, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman brushing Hair
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

While the big, fluffy, '90s blowout isn't going anywhere, we predict 2023 will be the year of "effortless" aesthetics—meaning lived-in color, beautifully tousled textures, and timeless, low-maintenance cuts.

All of these fall under Frédéric Fekkai's approach to cutting and styling (French effortless-chic is his MO); if you'd like to guarantee an elegant, bouncy look this year, Fekkai is your guy. 

That said, we thought there was no better time to tap the Paris-trained icon and founder and CEO of FEKKAI Brands for his top three hair care tips—or, rather, the top three blunders that make him absolutely cringe. Below, find the most common mistakes Fekkai sees all the time and how to remedy each situation: 

1.

Choosing the "wrong" hair color

OK, before we dive in, you should know that there is no "right" or "wrong" color to dye your hair. Please, feel free to opt for a fantasy hue, bold money piece, or really whatever pigment you fancy! But if you're wondering which color naturally suits you best, Fekkai urges you to take a look at your undertones.

For example, if you have an olive or warm undertone and decide to dye it a light, ashy shade of blond, "it can age your look and appear unnatural," he says. "You always want to choose a shade that enhances your skin tone and works with your natural hair color." 

If you do wind up with a botched dye job (it happens!), he suggests adding in some darker-toned highlights closer to your natural color; this will contrast the hair and soften up the look, he notes.

2.

Ignoring scalp care

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: If you want healthy, long hair, you have to clean and stimulate the scalp. "Hair growth starts with a healthy scalp," Fekkai reminds us, which is why he recommends using a scalp detox twice a week to remove buildup, encourage circulation, and stimulate the hair follicles.

Of course, he recommends the FEKKAI Apple Cider Detox Scrub. "In addition to the clarifying benefits of apple cider vinegar, it also has extra-gentle rice exfoliant extracts to remove physical buildup while stimulating the scalp," he shares.

If you have a scalp massager, feel free to use that tool to work in the product: "It will also help activate the cells of hair follicles, providing deeper nourishment resulting in shine, strength, and natural growth for the hair," he adds. 

Avoid washing your hair with scalding water, he continues, since hot water has the ability to strip your scalp (and hair) of natural oils and precious moisture. In fact, if you want to go the extra mile, you can even finish your shower with a cold water rinse: "It will help make your hair shinier, bouncier, and healthier because it helps close the cuticles after the wash," he notes. 

3.

Using too much hairspray

Picture this all-too-familiar scenario: You finish off your style with a spritz of hairspray for extra hold, and you wind up with crunchy, stiff strands. "If hairspray is part of your daily styling routine, apply it by spraying it on a brush or comb," Fekkai shares. "Then brush your hair throughout; this will make it feel less stiff but keep it in place and tame any flyaways." 

See, applying too much product often leads to the aforementioned sticky situation. For many, even a quick shot of hairspray can leave behind a helmet-like shell. That's why buffering the product with a brush or comb is key—that way, you can apply just a touch of spray and precisely lay down any flyaways. Extra pro tip: You can also use a string of dental floss for an ultra-sleek look. 

The takeaway

According to Fekkai, scalp care is king, mind your undertones before choosing a dye, and when it comes to styling products, less is more. Of course, proper hair care is the foundation of a stellar style, so don't forget to tend to the health of your mane before altering your 'do—we know Fekkai would wholeheartedly agree.

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

