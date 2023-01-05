We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: If you want healthy, long hair, you have to clean and stimulate the scalp. “Hair growth starts with a healthy scalp,” Fekkai reminds us, which is why he recommends using a scalp detox twice a week to remove buildup, encourage circulation, and stimulate the hair follicles.

Of course, he recommends the FEKKAI Apple Cider Detox Scrub. “In addition to the clarifying benefits of apple cider vinegar, it also has extra-gentle rice exfoliant extracts to remove physical buildup while stimulating the scalp,” he shares. If you have a scalp massager, feel free to use that tool to work in the product: “It will also help activate the cells of hair follicles, providing deeper nourishment resulting in shine, strength, and natural growth for the hair,” he adds.

Avoid washing your hair with scalding water, he continues, since hot water has the ability to strip your scalp (and hair) of natural oils and precious moisture. In fact, if you want to go the extra mile, you can even finish your shower with a cold water rinse: “It will help make your hair shinier, bouncier, and healthier, because it helps close the cuticles after the wash,” he notes.