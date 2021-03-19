mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Which Tea To Sip On, Based On Your Astrological Sign

Which Tea To Sip On, Based On Your Astrological Sign

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
The Best Tea For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers Who Know

Image by Kristin Duvall / Stocksy

March 19, 2021 — 10:11 AM

Who doesn't love a good cup of tea? The next time you're shuffling through your tea bags and aren't sure which one to go for, why not choose one that complements your astrological sign? Here's what mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, recommend for each sign come tea time.

Aries: Rooibos

Also known as red tea, the twins recommend rooibos for Aries because it's thought to be a healthy tea for the liver. "The liver is the seed of anger, and Aries have a hot temper," they explain. Rooibos is also caffeine-free—a good thing for naturally fiery, energized Aries.

Advertisement

Taurus: English breakfast

Taurus folks are all about luxury. English breakfast matches up with your classy tastes and gives you the ability to customize with milk and sugar if you wish. And unlike Aries, Taurus is a sign that can take a little caffeine buzz every now and again.

Gemini: Peppermint

The first air sign of the zodiac, Gemini is "perky, light, and has a little zing to it," the twins explain—just like peppermint tea. Plus, peppermint's light but zesty flavor just screams Gemini.

Cancer: Chamomile

Who better to sip on a cozy cup of chamomile than nurturing Cancer? These folks love to soothe and comfort, according to the twins, and they deserve to give some of that love back to themselves. A cup of chamomile before bed is just what these caring crabs can use at the end of the day—and they'll probably brew enough for their loved ones, too.

Leo: Iced Hibiscus

The twins note that those who fall under Leo, a sign ruled by the sun, could use something to "help them cool down a little bit." Any iced tea can do the trick, but for one with a bit of a kick and personality, they recommend iced hibiscus tea.

Advertisement

Virgo: Jasmine

Virgo's love a sensory experience, and jasmine tea not only tastes great, but smells great too. In fact, the smell alone can help ease tension—perfect for the sometimes high-strung Virgo. Plus, the twins note, Virgo's "like flowers an are nature-oriented," so jasmine tea offers plenty of benefits to this Earth sign.

Libra: Green

Green tea is perfect for the balance-seeking Libra since these folks just want some light, rejuvenating energy. It's also got some caffeine, but not too much, and tons of antioxidants for the health-conscious sign.

Advertisement

Scorpio: Chai

If Scorpio was a tea, it would definitely be chai, the twins say. It's spicy, robust, and the flavor profile is intense, just like the deep and complicated Scorpio's of the world. Plus, "chai can be dirty," the twins add, if you want to add an extra shot of espresso for a caffeine boost.

Sagittarius: Cinnamon orange

As Sagittarius' themselves, the twins are fans of a warming, spicy, cinnamon orange tea. (You may have seen it referred to as "Bengal" tea.) It has a ton of health benefits, particularly fighting off bacterial and fungal infections, which is good news for Sagittarius', who can be prone to intestinal infections.

Advertisement

Capricorn: Earl grey

As the last Earth sign in the zodiac, Capricorns are keen on classic, old school, and timeless taste. Enter, earl grey. The twins say earl grey is the definition of Capricorn energy—Capricorns even like the color grey! Plus, it has a good amount of caffeine to help these hard-working folks get the job done.

Aquarius: White

White tea is delicate and light, just like Aquarius. It's "airy, clear, and minimally processed," the twins say, which are qualities Aquarius' will appreciate. Plus, it has a bit of caffeine, but not much, which is good for the sometimes scatter-brained Aquarius.

Pisces: Lavender

And finally, for the last sign of the zodiac, we have Pisces. The twins say a soothing lavender tea is great for those sensitive, dreamy folks. It can be tough for Pisces to stand strong in tough moments, and lavender is well known for improving mood, calming stress, and helping people get to sleep—where Pisces can dream the night away.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The "New Year's Eve" Of Astrology Is Coming Up—Here's How To Prep

Sarah Regan
The "New Year's Eve" Of Astrology Is Coming Up—Here's How To Prep
Personal Growth

The One Boundary People Struggle With The Most, From A Therapist

Nedra Glover Tawwab, MSW, LCSW
The One Boundary People Struggle With The Most, From A Therapist
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Integrative Health

The One Brain-Healthy Habit This Neuroscientist Prioritizes Over Exercise

mindbodygreen
The One Brain-Healthy Habit This Neuroscientist Prioritizes Over Exercise
Home

This Rustic-Yet-Chic Home Is The Epitome Of Unfussy, Clean Living

Emma Loewe
This Rustic-Yet-Chic Home Is The Epitome Of Unfussy, Clean Living
Nature

A Meteorologist's Best Predictions For Spring Weather — And Allergies

Sarah Regan
A Meteorologist's Best Predictions For Spring Weather — And Allergies
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

The Salad Dressing Swap This RD Puts On Everything, For A Dose Of Healthy Fat

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Salad Dressing Swap This RD Puts On Everything, For A Dose Of Healthy Fat
Beauty

The One Skin Care Tip You Need To Adopt By The Time You're 35

Alexandra Engler
The One Skin Care Tip You Need To Adopt By The Time You're 35
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore
Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

I’m A 67-Year-Old Entrepreneur & These Are The Daily Tips I Swear By To Feel 30

Jason Wachob
I’m A 67-Year-Old Entrepreneur & These Are The Daily Tips I Swear By To Feel 30
Mental Health

11 Mental Health Organizations That Support Asian-American Communities

Jamie Schneider
11 Mental Health Organizations That Support Asian-American Communities
Recipes

Padma Lakshmi's Nourishing Chicken Soup Is Perfect For A Cold Night

Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi's Nourishing Chicken Soup Is Perfect For A Cold Night
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tea-for-each-zodiac-sign-according-to-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!