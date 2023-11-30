There's something so comforting about the brands you grew up with. As a kid, every time I went to the drugstore with my mom I'd race straight to the makeup section, where I'd peruse all the colorful eyeshadow palettes and boldly-pigmented lipsticks. Like many women my age, I'll always hold a special place in my makeup-loving heart for CoverGirl.

And thankfully, I can still keep the brand in my rotation. Not just for nostalgia's sake—but because the formulas are just that good. I adore the natural flush of this multi-use tint. Using Dreamy Pink (my favorite shade) I just tap it on my cheeks and lips for an effortless day look. It's infused with vitamin C, aloe, and coconut milk so I can feel good wearing it too. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director