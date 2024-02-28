This brand is known for their patented ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku. It's a bioidentical protein to keratin, the protein that makes up 80% of the hair. When hair is damaged and weak, it's because it's lost some of that keratin. By applying this particular keratin topically, it replenishes what's lost, strengthening hair in the process. This special ingredient is formulated into all of Virtue's products, but it's at its highest concentration in this serum.

I noticed a huge difference in my hair's appearance with just one use. The ends looked less crackly and brittle, the color looked more luminous, and my days-old blowout was brought back to life. With each application thereafter, I couldn't believe how smooth and soft the strands felt. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director