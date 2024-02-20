Advertisement
How Our Team Keeps Up With 7,000+ Steps A Day—Even During Winter
Whether you're motivated by your step count or the feeling of sun on your skin, there are plenty of reasons to take a long walk outside. And of course, these don't disappear once winter hits!
Research shows that walking is associated with better cardiovascular health1, a more positive mood2, and a lower mortality risk3. Walking in an area that has natural elements (even if it's just a city street lined with trees) seems to provide even more of a mental reset4—even in chilly wintry conditions. While there's no hard-and-fast number for how much you need to walk to reap these benefits, around 7,000 steps a day is a solid goal for most people.
I polled mindbodygreen teammemebers (who live in Boston, Buffalo, and beyond), to find out how they're staying moving this season. Here are their top tips for keeping one foot in front of the other—even when said foot is covered in snow:
Play a nature observation game
I've been leaning on an exercise from the new book Turn to the Sun: Your Guide to Release Stress and Cultivate Better Health Through Nature to help me move more this season. It involves setting out with the goal of noticing 5 colors, 5 textures, and 5 shapes in my surrounding landscape. This little challenge motivates me to explore new parks and green spaces—even when the conditions are less than ideal in NYC. I try to set aside some time before work to do this at least once a week. The habit has boosted my step count, but even more importantly, my appreciation for all the natural beauty hiding in plain sight in my city.
—Emma Loewe, health & sustainability director
Appreciate the beauty of your everyday surroundings
This year, learning about friluftsliv—a Nordic concept that involves embracing nature, no matter the season or weather—has helped me keep up with my outdoor exploration. Friluftsliv is not hiking up a mountain for clout. It's walking around your local park, noticing the bird sounds and the swaying of dried leaves left on barren trees. It's listening to the crunch of snow beneath your boot and finding pleasure in the sharp, chilly air. It's a way of incorporating nature into your everyday life. I find that viewed through a more charitable lens, the gloomy gray light of winter becomes soft and the slushy sidewalks become charmingly squishy.
—Francesca Bond, relationships editor (read more tips from Francesca here)
Make walking social & build it into your commute
I plan a walk with one of my friends who lives nearby once a week and I appreciate the accountability! I'll also make a date out of it: I love walking with my boyfriend... If we don't get out for a walk in the morning, we always make a point to walk that night before or after dinner.
I'm lucky I have the subway right next to me but I'll often walk to the next stop or get off one stop early if I have time. It's usually only an extra 10-15 minutes but it really helps increase my steps! (When I lived somewhere where I drove everywhere, I'd always park in a really far parking spot so I had a little bit of an extra walk.)
Of course, I'll do it all in my favorite cold-weather clothes. The KLAW walking shoes keep my feet so warm.
—Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
Build your walk around a warm bev
I'll take a warm cup of tea with me or make my destination a coffee shop (love a treat!). I'll also make a point to walk after every meal, even if only for a few minutes. Using an Oura ring helps me know where I am step-wise, which motivates me to stay moving. Finally, I don’t forget about proper footwear—wet socks will kill your vibe.
—Hannah Frye, assistant beauty & health editor
Bundle up & opt for the right headphones
When I'm trying to stay motivated to get outdoors, there are two things that can get me moving quickly. My first is having a great workout fit. It may feel silly but dressing in gear I love is a great way to stay active. For example, this adorable puffer from Free People is a lower-effort way to look super pulled together. I also love using my walking time as podcast time. I put in my Open Ear Bose headphones and I can hear my favorite podcasters without losing the sounds of nature. They're one of my favorite releases of the year so far!
—Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
Schedule walking breaks throughout the workday
Ever since my health app revealed I’m walking fewer steps so far this year than last, I’ve been trying to be more intentional about moving throughout the day. I’ve always been a fan of morning walks, but given that I sit at a desk all day, that alone just doesn’t cut it. I’ve started adding in walks at lunchtime or sunset, scheduling longer ones with friends, and choosing coffee shops and errands that are further away.
—Emily Kelleher, editorial operations manager
Do it first thing in the morning
I go walking early! I'll be half-asleep when I start, but it'll be over before I know it (and I can bring a hot coffee with me). I'll check the weather and lay my walking clothes out the night before, so I can just slip them on in the morning. Audiobooks are great too, and walking can be a good time to make phone calls. I like to walk somewhere new every time, which works if you live in a city like NYC.
—Ellen Tarlin, copy editor
Dress the part
I'll wear a light puffer coat that keeps me warm to start but is light enough to take off and tie around my waist once I warm up. I also like to layer funky socks over my leggings to keep my feet warm and have some fun! And on days when the weather really isn't cooperating, I'll stay in and do Zumba because it simulates the moevment of steps.
—Ashley Jordan Ferira, vice president of scientific affairs
The takeaway
Add any of these editor-approved tips to your routine to reach your personal step goal through winter—and maybe learn something new, strengthen a relationship, or enjoy a tasty beverage along the way.
