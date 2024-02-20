I've been leaning on an exercise from the new book Turn to the Sun: Your Guide to Release Stress and Cultivate Better Health Through Nature to help me move more this season. It involves setting out with the goal of noticing 5 colors, 5 textures, and 5 shapes in my surrounding landscape. This little challenge motivates me to explore new parks and green spaces—even when the conditions are less than ideal in NYC. I try to set aside some time before work to do this at least once a week. The habit has boosted my step count, but even more importantly, my appreciation for all the natural beauty hiding in plain sight in my city.