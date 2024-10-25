The best word to use to describe Common Heir is delightful. From the packaging and brand ethos to the formulas itself, it just feels special. I had the pleasure of getting to know one of the founders, Angela Ubias, at a dinner in New York. (Her co-founder Cary Lin wasn't able to join.) She shared with the group of journalists that so much of what she does is rooted in heritage—and this formula in particular was inspired by her grandmother, who stressed the importance of "moisture, moisture, moisture." And, indeed, that's what this just-launched product will give you. The booster is a dream for my needs (sensitive, prone to dryness), so my skin has been drinking it up. But they also have both a 0.2% retinol and a 10 % vitamin C formula if those ingredients align more with your skin care goals.

I'd be remiss not to gush about the botanically-printed packaging. If the brand decided to get into print-making, I'd be tempted to wallpaper my apartment with it: It's so divine. —Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director