Beauty

Talk Of The Team: 9 Products mbg Beauty Editors Adore

October 25, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Talk Of The Team - February
Image by stocksy / Leah Flores x adwoa x common heir
October 25, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
As beauty editors, we're constantly testing products to deliver you the best, most informed recommendations. In our series, Talk of the Team, we highlight the tried-and-tested product launches that have made a lasting impact on our routines. These are the new formulas we can't stop gushing about—in our group chats, during team meetings, and, now, to you.

The beauty space has no shortage of stunning Black-owned and -founded brands, so in lieu of a theme, we've decided to highlight a portion of our favorites for this edition of Talk of the Team. 

We'll be using these beloved formulas for months to come. Some are newer launches; others are absolute staples we can't imagine giving up. Below, find the products you need to stock up on, stat.

LYS Beauty Speak Love Smooth Glide Lip Pencil

:
view on LYS Beauty | $15
:
view on Sephora | $15

Why we love it

  • Creamy matte pencil that actually doesn’t feel dry
  • Great for a "my lip, but better" look

Price:

$15

Launch date:

2/7

There’s truly nothing worse than gliding on a lip liner, only to find it flaking up midday. This velvety matte number from LYS beauty is made especially with dry, chapped lips in mind (hi, hello, it's me), so it slides effortlessly across the delicate skin without withering up over time—a common gripe with matte formulas. The result? Soft, plush, kissable color in seven stunning shades. I’ve been using the shade “Romantic” for my everyday lip look, and it gives me that perfect, “my lip, but better” pout. —Jamie Schneider, mbg beauty editor

Common Heir 2% Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum

:
view on Common Heir | $88

Why we love it

  • This luxury brand is 100% plastic free
  • Capsules and outer-packaging are plant-based and readily biodegradable

Price:

$88

Launch date:

2/23

The best word to use to describe Common Heir is delightful. From the packaging and brand ethos to the formulas itself, it just feels special. I had the pleasure of getting to know one of the founders, Angela Ubias, at a dinner in New York. (Her co-founder Cary Lin wasn't able to join.) She shared with the group of journalists that so much of what she does is rooted in heritage—and this formula in particular was inspired by her grandmother, who stressed the importance of "moisture, moisture, moisture." And, indeed, that's what this just-launched product will give you. The booster is a dream for my needs (sensitive, prone to dryness), so my skin has been drinking it up. But they also have both a 0.2% retinol and a 10 % vitamin C formula if those ingredients align more with your skin care goals.

I'd be remiss not to gush about the botanically-printed packaging. If the brand decided to get into print-making, I'd be tempted to wallpaper my apartment with it: It's so divine. —Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director

PATTERN Paddle Brush

:
view on PATTERN | $20
:
view on Ulta | $20

Why we love it

  • Heat-resistant bristles
  • Soft matte handle
  • Easy to clean
  • Gentle on the scalp

Price:

$20

Launch date:

2/1

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross never fails when it comes to hair care for curly, coily, and tight textured hair types, and this paddle brush is no exception. If you’ve got hair texture, you know a blowout can feel like quite the mission—but the Paddle Brush contains heat-resistant nylon fibers to gently sort through tangles without heating up and damaging your strands.

What’s more, you can gently massage your scalp with the soft bristles for an ahh-worthy experience post-rinse. So if you’ve been holding onto your old, beat-up hair brush for one too many years, allow this to be your sign to make the swap—your hair will thank you. —Hannah Frye, mbg assistant beauty editor

The Lip Bar Total Meltdown Makeup Remover Balm

:
view on Target | $17

Why we love it

  • Easily melts stubborn & waterproof makeup
  • Super hydrating

Price:

$17

Launch date:

2/10

The Lip Bar is known for their stunning color cosmetics, but the brand’s most recent debut helps you take it all off at the end of the day. I repeat: The Lip Bar officially launched skin care. My favorite formula in the range is this cushiony cleansing balm—it breaks down into a silky oil and immediately dissolves lingering makeup, debris, and overall grime. With hyaluronic acid, mushroom extracts, and rosehip oil, the formula leaves your skin feeling fresh and nourished, never stripped tight.  —Schneider

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

:
view on Amazon | $50
:
view on Ulta | $50

Why we love it

  • Gel-cream consistency that deeply hydrates
  • Never pills under makeup

Price:

$50

No lie, I’ve scraped two of these jars clean (and I’m about to complete my third). I’ll pretty much slather anything cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson tells me to put on my face, but my skin particularly drinks up the ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and mushroom extracts in this lightweight formula. (Hailey Bieber also counts herself a BeautyStat superfan, if you need any more convincing.) —Schneider

adwoa beauty Melonberry Hair Milk Leave-In Conditioner

:
view on Sephora | $24

Why we love it

  • Creamy yet lightweight consistency
  • Smells amazing

Price:

$24

I use this leave-in every single wash day, without fail. It’s the perfect consistency for my 2c waves—thick and creamy, yet doesn’t weigh down my strands. The first time I used it, I marveled at how soft, shiny, and more manageable my curls looked, and the fatty acid-rich formula has been a hair care staple ever since. (Not to mention, it smells like a creamy strawberry smoothie.) 

I will say, this is a bit thicker than your average hair milk, which makes it a little difficult to evenly spray out of the nozzle. But the formula is simply too good to pass up, so I simply unscrew the cap, pour a dollop into my palms, and rake it through my strands. No sweat. —Schneider

KLUR Gentle Matter Cleanser

:
view on Credo | $40

Why we love it

  • Gentle yet effective
  • Smooth gel texture
  • Loaded with antioxidants
  • Safe for sensitive skin

Price:

$40

KLUR from holistic esthetician Lesley Thornton was built on the principles of clean beauty for all skin types and skin tones, without sacrificing the environment. As an esthetician and formulator, Thornton saw room for a gentle face cleanser that won’t disrupt the skin barrier but won’t leave behind makeup and debris either—enter, Gentle Matter. This refreshing cleanser is ideal for everyone, even those with sensitive skin. Green and white tea are joined by nourishing jojoba, sweet almond, and evening primrose oil to deliver a cleanse that leaves your skin feeling hydrated, yet fresh as morning dew. —Frye

EADEM Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum

:
view on Sephora | $68

Why we love it

  • Hydrating & brightening
  • Fragrance-free formula
  • Lovely milky texture

Price:

$68

If you know me at all, you know I’m such an EADEM fan. Seriously, I rave about this brand to everyone I meet—their Cloud Cushion Moisturizer is a must-get. But I’d be remiss not to call out their inaugural launch, a milky dark spot serum that once racked up a ​​3,000-person waitlist. 

The formula calls upon a “Smart Melanin Technology" composed of ingredients that effectively treat overproduction of melanin (hyperpigmentation, melasma, etc.), without ever bleaching the skin or harming the moisture barrier. Then there’s papaya and pineapple enzymes to gently resurface dead skin cells and leave you noticeably brighter, as well as glycerin to drench the skin in hydration. If you’re on the hunt for a balanced, more even-toned complexion, you absolutely need this serum in your rotation. —Schneider

Relevant: Your Skin Seen One & Done Everyday Cream

:
view on Thirteen Lune | $38

Why we love it

  • Mineral formula
  • Silky texture
  • Zero white cast

Price:

$38

Any beauty minimalist will fall in love with this serum-moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid. Sunscreen is nonnegotiable for any skin care routine, no matter how low-fuss it might be, but streamlining steps is a great way to ensure you never forget to protect your sun-exposed skin. 

“Part of the reason I created the One & Done Every Day Cream with SPF 40 is because I felt that especially in Black and brown communities, when we're starting to see melanoma numbers climb, I wanted a product that was a four-in-one,” founder Nyakio Grieco told me in her As Of Late interview. “So it could be your moisturizer, it could be your serum, and I use it as my primer, but it's also your SPF 40 without having to think about adding SPF as an extra step.” Not to mention, it has the creamiest texture that melts into your skin—no dreaded white cast here. —Schneider

