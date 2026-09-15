Taking The Stairs Was Linked To A 39% Lower Risk Of Heart-Related Death
We spend a lot of time thinking about exercise as something we have to schedule. You go to the gym, take a workout class, head out for a run, or block off an hour for a walk. And if none of those things happen, it can feel like you didn't really exercise that day.
But some of the movement that matters for our health may be happening in much smaller pockets throughout the day. Walking instead of driving somewhere close. Carrying groceries home. Taking the long way around the office. Choosing the stairs instead of waiting for the elevator.
That last one may be especially worth paying attention to.
A new systematic review and meta-analysis1 suggests that something as ordinary as regularly climbing stairs is associated with a significantly lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, adding to a growing body of research showing that exercise doesn't necessarily have to happen in a 45-minute workout to count.
Researchers followed more than 480,000 adults
For the analysis, researchers reviewed nearly 1,900 studies before narrowing the pool to nine high-quality studies involving 480,479 adults. Participants ranged in age from 35 to 84, 53% were women, and the studies included both generally healthy people and those with a history of heart problems.
Researchers looked at how regularly participants climbed stairs and compared that with cardiovascular outcomes over time. The median follow-up period was 14 years, giving them a fairly long window to see whether such a simple everyday habit was associated with meaningful differences in health.
And it was.
People who regularly climbed stairs had a 39% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 24% lower risk of dying from any cause compared with people who climbed stairs less often. Stair climbing was also associated with a lower likelihood of major cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.
Because many of the included studies were observational, this doesn't prove that taking the stairs itself caused people to live longer. People who regularly climb stairs may also be more active or healthier in other ways.
Why taking the stairs counts as real exercise
If you've ever climbed a few flights of stairs and wondered why you're suddenly breathing so hard, you already have a sense of why stair climbing can be such an effective exercise.
You're moving your entire body weight against gravity, which quickly gets the large muscles in your legs working and your heart rate up. And unlike a leisurely walk, you don't necessarily need to do it for very long before it starts to feel challenging.
That's part of what makes stair climbing such an easy way to sneak a little more intensity into your day. Improving cardiorespiratory fitness is incredibly important for long-term health, but that doesn't mean every bit of cardiovascular exercise needs to come from a long run or an hour at the gym.
In fact, previous research cited by the study authors found that just a few minutes of stair climbing several times a week may improve cardiorespiratory fitness and cholesterol levels. One of the larger studies included in the analysis also found that around six flights a day was associated with particularly strong benefits.
Think of stair climbing as an exercise snack
This study fits nicely into the growing conversation around "exercise snacking," or breaking movement into small bouts throughout the day rather than getting all of it from one dedicated workout.
That doesn't mean taking the stairs replaces strength training, longer walks, or your usual workouts. Think of it as another opportunity to add a little more movement, and importantly, a little more intensity, to a day that might otherwise involve a lot of sitting.
If you work in an office, take the stairs for a few floors. If you live in an apartment building, skip the elevator occasionally. Even walking up and down the stairs at home for a few minutes can turn an ordinary part of your environment into a quick cardiovascular challenge.
The takeaway
There are plenty of reasons to keep doing structured exercise, but I love research that reminds us our health isn't determined solely by what happens during our official workouts.
The small choices we make throughout the rest of the day matter, too. Taking the stairs won't suddenly make up for an otherwise sedentary lifestyle, but doing it regularly adds up to more movement and more opportunities to challenge your cardiovascular system.