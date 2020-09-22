Taking Hot Baths Regularly May Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says

Researchers also collected and compared data, including body measurements and blood tests, from participants in each group. Those with a higher frequency of bathing showed a decrease in body weight, diastolic blood pressure, and glycated haemoglobin (a type of blood sugar control). Overall, these factors can help lower the risk for type 2 diabetes.

On average, the adults who saw these decreases took hot baths about four times a week for at least 16 minutes. The promising effects on blood sugar and blood pressure levels remained the same, regardless of age, weight, sex, and related medications.

While bathing isn't necessarily a treatment for type 2 diabetes, these findings suggest it's a free (and relaxing) way to help manage symptoms. Feeling inspired to take a hot bath, yet? Try one of these six DIY bubble baths for a cozy night in, or a soothing oatmeal bath to relax the mind and the body—all while taking care of your metabolic health.