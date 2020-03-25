Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Taking a warm, soothing bath is a great way to unwind, promote better sleep, and gift yourself some ever-necessary self-care. And according to new research out of Japan, regular baths may also be a way to lower your risk for cardiovascular diseases.

That includes heart disease, stroke, heart attack, and sudden cardiac death—and stats say someone in the U.S. dies from these diseases every 37 seconds.

But with so many of us spending more time at home due to the coronavirus, there's never been a better time to de-stress and tend to your heart with a nice bath. Here's what the research found.