Why Research Says Probiotics Can Help Mitigate Absorption Of Toxic Metals
Heavy metals can be found all around us in our food, our clothing, and our environments. While our bodies are able to slowly but surely secrete these metals over time, the more we're exposed to, the lengthier this process becomes.
But according to new research presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology, there's one thing you can do to give your body some help in blocking toxic metal absorption. Here's what to know.
Advertisement
How probiotics impact the absorption of toxic metals
For this study, researchers from Penn State University wanted to assess how microbes in the human gut could impact the absorption of toxic metals (like mercury) versus the absorption of good metals, like iron.
To do so, they looked at different gut bacteria, as well as the genetic determinants of how the body interacts with metals. As graduate student and lead study author, Daniela Betancurt-Anzola M.S., notes in a news release, they were particularly looking for genomes that allowed bacteria to convert mercury into less toxic forms.
Using something called "metagenomic sequencing," they studied how different human and mouse bacteria responded to mercury, and used a probiotic to detoxify mercury found in the human diet. They're now working on making this probiotic even better at blocking the absorption of dangerous metals.
“It’s a perfect probiotic for this because we have previously shown it works in humans, and now we are engineering it to make it even better,” Betancurt-Anzola says, adding, "It is inside the gut, it grabs the methylmercury, then it goes out.”
Of course, this lab-designed probiotic isn't available to consumers, so in the meantime, getting on a quality-probiotic regimen may be able to help your gut ward off toxic metals. Here are our absolute favorite probiotics to check out if you're not sure which to choose.
Advertisement
The takeaway
There's no shortage of things to detox from in our bustling world, and heavy metals like mercury are no exception. As we learn more about gut health and how it translates to so many health factors, it's clear that a thriving microbiome can improve far more than just digestion.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.