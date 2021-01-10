3 Beginner Tai Chi Movements To Help Approach Every Day With More Ease

One of the things I love about tai chi is, you can be better at tai chi when you're 40 than when you were 20, and again when you're 80 than when you were 40. Because it's a practice of sustainability, moving in a way that depends less on force and control, more on ease and harmony.

Another thing I love is the point of tai chi practice isn't to be good at it. Tai chi is a practice for creating a good connection with your self, and your whole environment, so you can do better at whatever it is you love doing.

This brings me to a third thing I admire about this ancient practice: What you see isn't what you're practicing. For so many of us, our first look at tai chi might have been a group of older people in a field, all moving together in this peaceful-looking choreography. This is called tai chi chuan—a sequence that is shared the same way every time.

But tai chi isn't this sequence, or a set of static poses to memorize. This is really good news if you're a beginner, naturally worried about so many complex positions to remember. The foundations you're always practicing in tai chi have nothing to do with memorizing or copying.

Tai chi practice is in how you are right now, and how you get where you're going next. Because how you get where you're going creates the experience you have when you arrive. The forms and sequence in tai chi give a ground for practice, but they are never rigid or static, and require much less memorization. It's how you go from one place to the next—so your tai chi is always fluid, responsive, and adaptable. Tai chi isn't for tai chi; it's for real life.

Whether you're just beginning tai chi, or maybe beginning again with a new perspective, there are three simple practices you can always use, that give you the right foundations for progress. They have many names, but here let's call them the Shake, Shimmy, and Swish.