mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
5 Morning Stretches To Connect With Yourself & Start The Day Tension-Free

5 Morning Stretches To Connect With Yourself & Start The Day Tension-Free

Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor By Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor
Tara Stiles is the founder of Strala Yoga. Its philosophy of ease and conservation of energy are incorporated by business leaders, entrepreneurs, and well-being professionals.
Tara Stiles - Seated Side Bend

Image by Tara Stiles

October 30, 2020 — 11:04 AM

We all know the importance of creating a healthy morning routine–but, of course, it's a challenge to begin and keep it going. The secret is shifting our mindset from checking off a list of well-being practices we think we should be doing toward choosing ones we enjoy (that also happen to be good for us).

Then, we transition from dreading something good for ourselves to being more aware of what our body really wants and needs. And that's key because I strongly believe we need to enjoy ourselves for wellness to work.

This morning routine I've created is all about making a good connection with yourself so you become more adept at making better choices (for you personally) the rest of day. Take a moment to soften your whole self and enjoy this self-connection practice. You deserve to feel better.

1. Lying-down twist

Tara Stiles - Lying Down Twist

Image by Tara Stiles / Contributor

  1. From lying down, with minimal effort, cross one leg over your other diagonally, so this twist is happening from the tips of your toes all the way up through the tips of your fingers.
  2. Hang here for a few big deep breaths and roll onto the other side.
Advertisement

2. Seated side bend

Tara Stiles - Seated Side Bend

Image by Tara Stiles

  1. Without any hurry, roll yourself up toward sitting and lean on over toward one side, until your forearm catches you on the ground.
  2. Hang here for a bit and roll around in the places that could use your attention.
  3. Roll yourself up and over toward the other side.

3. Seated leg-out stretch

Tara Stiles - Seated Leg Out Stetch

Image by Tara Stiles

  1. Stretch one leg out to your side. (This doesn't need to be your biggest stretch ever. Keep it easy on you.)
  2. Lean over toward your extended leg until your forearm catches you on the ground inside your leg.
  3. Reach your opposite arm up and over. Explore around here for a few big breaths, then go for the other side.

4. Sitting

Tara Stiles - Sitting

Image by Tara Stiles

  1. Roll up to sit. Allow yourself to move a bit here gently, until you gradually find a neutral, balanced place. Like a tree swaying in the breeze, gently responding to the breeze until the breeze becomes quiet.
  2. Don't force yourself to be still. Allow yourself to move in response to your breath. Soften your whole self here so you can move easily.
  3. Hang here for a few deep breaths and notice how you feel.

5. Self-shiatsu

Tara Stiles - Self Shiatsu

Image by Tara Stiles

  1. Gradually roll yourself to the ground. Take your time. How you move in between the moves is just as important. Allow each moment to feel good and useful to you. Remember, this isn't about checking off a list of poses; it's about you taking time to connect to you.
  2. Sit comfortably and lean onto your thigh with your elbow or forearm. Allow yourself to make contact and really lean.
  3. Slide your elbow down gently toward your knee, making contact and leaning at a few points along the way.
  4. Hang out in any place that feels particularly good or interesting to you.

Energy flows not by us manipulating it but by making a good connection, freeing up blocks, and allowing it to flow. I learned that from my shiatsu teacher and friend Sam Berlind. He also reminds us that making a good connection with others begins with making a good connection with ourselves.

So that whole self-care thing—yes, that's essential for not only feeling good but doing good as well.

Advertisement
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles is the founder of Strala Yoga, a revolutionary approach to healing through movement....
Read More
More from the author:
Everything You Need To Know To Create An At-Home Yoga Practice That Sustains You
Check out The Complete Guide To Yoga
Tara Stiles, founder of Strala, and Michael Taylor give you everything you need for yoga at home.
View the class
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles is the founder of Strala Yoga, a revolutionary approach to...
Read More

More On This Topic

Routines

A 2-Minute Stretch To Release The Nasty Neck & Shoulder Tension You're Storing

Sarah Regan
A 2-Minute Stretch To Release The Nasty Neck & Shoulder Tension You're Storing
Motivation

Yoga vs. Pilates: We Got To The Core Of Which Workout Is Better For You

Colette Coleman
Yoga vs. Pilates: We Got To The Core Of Which Workout Is Better For You
$199.99

Prenatal Yoga

With Tara Stiles
Prenatal Yoga
Mental Health

The One Strategy A Psychiatrist Recommends To Reclaim Time In Your Day

Abby Moore
The One Strategy A Psychiatrist Recommends To Reclaim Time In Your Day
Integrative Health

New COVID-19 Study Reveals Major Vitamin D Deficiency—But There's a Solution

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
New COVID-19 Study Reveals Major Vitamin D Deficiency—But There's a Solution
Spirituality

Have You Heard? Hosting A Virtual Full Moon Circle Is The Move This Weekend

Sarah Regan
Have You Heard? Hosting A Virtual Full Moon Circle Is The Move This Weekend
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Underrated Fruit That's A+ For Smooth Skin, From A Dermatologist

Jamie Schneider
The Underrated Fruit That's A+ For Smooth Skin, From A Dermatologist
Mental Health

7 Practical Ways A Neuroscientist Grounds Herself When Worrying Overwhelms

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
7 Practical Ways A Neuroscientist Grounds Herself When Worrying Overwhelms
Integrative Health

3 Things We Know About COVID Transmission Today, From An Epidemiologist

Jason Wachob
3 Things We Know About COVID Transmission Today, From An Epidemiologist
Spirituality

6 Ways To Harness The Sensual Power Of Tonight's Rare Full Blue Moon

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Harness The Sensual Power Of Tonight's Rare Full Blue Moon
Beauty

Yep, Sun-Kissed Skin Is Possible In Autumn: A MUA's Go-To Hack (Without Bronzer)

Jamie Schneider
Yep, Sun-Kissed Skin Is Possible In Autumn: A MUA's Go-To Hack (Without Bronzer)
Home

Does Your Houseplant Need Watering — Or Just A Mist? Here's How To Tell

Lauren Camilleri & Sophia Kaplan
Does Your Houseplant Need Watering — Or Just A Mist? Here's How To Tell
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/morning-stretches-self-connection-practice

Your article and new folder have been saved!