Your Tea, Fruit & Dark Chocolate Have More In Common Than You Think
Your morning cup of tea, the berries in your breakfast, and that square of dark chocolate after dinner might seem like three very different things.
But they have something in common: all contain colorful plant compounds known as dietary pigments, which are being studied for their potential role in long-term health.
A recent study1 of 4,596 adults explored whether the amount and variety of these compounds in people's diets were associated with their risk of death.
About the study
These pigments are natural compounds found mostly in plants.
They give many fruits and vegetables their vibrant colors and are also present in drinks like tea and foods like dark chocolate. Different foods contain different types, which may have different effects on the body.
Researchers wanted to understand whether consuming more of these pigments, or getting a wider variety of them, was associated with a lower risk of death.
They followed 4,596 U.S. adults for an average of 7.5 years, assessing participants' diets and tracking their health outcomes.
More pigments & greater variety were linked to lower mortality
People with the highest pigment intake had a lower risk of death than those with the lowest intake. The same was true for people who consumed the widest variety of these compounds.
Both associations remained after researchers accounted for total intake and dietary variety separately.
This suggests that getting a wider range of pigments may offer additional benefits beyond simply eating more of them.
Researchers also found that higher intake of proanthocyanidins, one specific group of these pigments, was associated with a lower risk of death.
What tea, fruit & dark chocolate have in common
Different pigments have different chemical structures, and the study suggests they may be absorbed and used by the body in different ways, possibly supporting health through separate but complementary pathways.
Getting a mix of sources may therefore expose your body to a broader range of these plant compounds.
Researchers identified tea, apples and pears, berries, peaches and plums, and dark chocolate among the main dietary sources. So getting more of these pigments isn't just about filling your plate with vegetables.
Everyday choices like brewing tea or enjoying some dark chocolate can contribute, too.
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Simple ways to get more variety
Getting a wider range of these pigments doesn't require complicated recipes or unfamiliar ingredients. Try a few simple swaps:
- Rotate your fruit: Alternate between apples, pears, berries, peaches, and plums instead of sticking to the same options.
- Make tea a regular choice: A daily cup is an easy, familiar way to add these pigments.
- Enjoy dark chocolate: A small serving can add more plant compounds to your diet.
- Mix up your vegetables: Include leafy greens, carrots, tomatoes, red cabbage, and purple sweet potatoes.
- Think about your weekly variety: Aim to include different plant foods throughout the week rather than relying on the same few staples.
The takeaway
Tea, fruit, and dark chocolate aren't just tasty additions to your day; they're also sources of plant compounds associated with lower mortality in this study.
Alongside eating enough plant foods, making room for a wider variety could be another worthwhile habit for supporting long-term health.