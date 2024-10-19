Advertisement
These Women Found An Effective Solution For Stubborn Menopause Belly Fat*
It’s not just in your head—managing your weight during menopause (and in your postmenopause years) is just harder. Declining estrogen levels create an internal landscape that favors fat accumulation (especially in the belly), muscle loss, and even unfavorable blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
And if you’re also stressed out—from this weight gain, hot flashes, or disrupted sleep—your stress hormone cortisol can also increase. High cortisol levels can slow your metabolism and promote overeating.
But (please believe us!) it’s not all doom and gloom. It’s just biology. And once there’s an understanding of what’s happening in the body, you can take action to improve your metabolic health.
Metabolism supplements can work (if you pick the right one)
We don't deny the importance of a strong diet and exercise. Eating enough protein and incorporating strength training is the absolute foundation for fat loss and muscle gain during menopause. But a smart supplementation can also help. And that’s where mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ comes in.
This supplement delivers four clinically studied ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, and caffeine and EGCG from green tea—to promote a healthy body composition, neuroendocrine hormone balance, appetite regulation, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.*
Research indicates that after taking these ingredients (in the amounts metabolism+ provides) for four weeks, you could expect better appetite control, better body composition, and increased metabolic performance.*† And after six weeks, it can help decrease weight by 4%.*†
Still on the fence? Many women have found that extra weight loss support they’ve been looking for in metabolism+. Here's what they’re saying.
I’m impressed!
“I’ve been taking this for three months now. I like the fact that it brings me energy and focus while losing some belly fat. It takes time though. Do not expect [results] to be immediate! In my very specific case, I had to also watch what I was eating so it’s no miracle pill.”*
–Daniela G.
Amazing product
“I am 54 and going through the lovely gift of menopause. I have tried so many products, but (frustratingly) nothing has worked. I walk 2-3 miles every day, [lift] weights 3 days a week, and ride a bike 2 days a week for 10 to 15 miles. I also do my best to eat a very healthy diet. My weight would not budge and continue to rise. I was in tears. I saw an ad for mindbodygreen and decided to try probiotic+ and the metabolism+. I’m amazed. It is a slow process, which is the healthy way. Since I’ve started, I have lost 6 pounds. I’m thrilled because I am actually losing weight. I feel good it works naturally, no jitters. If you are in a similar situation, give it a try.”*
–Clara M.
Goodbye to my afternoon slump and snacking
“As a nutritionist, I’m always looking for things to help my clients achieve their goals—typically through clean eating, exercise, and mindfulness. But sometimes we need a little extra help! I tried this out for myself to see how it worked before I recommended it to clients, and it is the only thing I’ve tried that has not only curbed my hunger between lunch and dinner but also helped my energy in the afternoon without feeling jittery like some products can do.
While I was happy with my weight prior, I’ve also noticed definite improvement in my body composition. At 50 years old, sometimes I felt like I could look at a cookie and gain 5 pounds but that is no longer the case. Highly recommend!”*
–L R.
Love this metabolism supplement
“I love this metabolism supplement because after turning 55 years old I found I couldn't keep my weight down just by exercise and healthy clean eating. I take this daily and I feel it helps me stay at the weight I was 5 years ago.”*
-Jill H
The takeaway
The diet and exercise routine that kept your weight stable before you hit menopause may not have the same effect after. And a targeted, science-backed supplement for metabolic health, like metabolism+, may be exactly what your body needs to finally let go of that stubborn belly fat.*
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.