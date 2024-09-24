Advertisement
How To Do Reclined Goddess Pose For Hip-Opening & Stress-Relieving Benefits
Yoga can be a lot of things—from energizing to strengthening and, of course, relaxing. Depending on the style of yoga you're doing, certain poses can be incredibly restorative, such as supine (aka "reclined") goddess pose. And if you've got tight hips, you're going to want to give it a try. Here's how, as demonstrated by certified yoga teacher Juanina Kocher.
How to do supine goddess (supta baddha konasana)
- From a seated position, slowly lower down onto your back.
- Allow your knees to fall open with the soles of the feet together, forming a diamond shape with your legs.
- Place your arms comfortably by your sides with your palms facing up.
- Rest here for 1 to 5 minutes—or more if you're practicing yin yoga.
Tips & modifications
- If your knees aren't falling open comfortably, try tucking blocks, blankets, or bolsters under your knees for support.
- For extra heart-opening benefits, try reclining with a yoga block running length-wise up the middle of your back, toward your shoulder blades. A block can also be placed under the head if this is too much on the neck.
- To deepen the posture, try extending your arms up toward the ceiling and then back over your head so your hands lay palms up on the floor. Squeeze your shoulder blades down and back, opening up the chest and wrapping your armpits up to face the ceiling.
- Tune into your body and breath by placing one hand on the belly and one hand on the heart, if it feels right.
- Be particularly mindful in this posture if you have any knee or groin injuries.
What are the benefits?
So many of us carry a ton of tension around our hips, and supine goddess is a great posture for mitigating that tension. As Kocher previously explained to mbg, this restorative posture is one of her go-to poses before bed, helping her whole body relax, wind down, and prepare for rest.
And according to registered yoga teacher Claire Grieve, who previously said this is her favorite restorative pose, "Just a few minutes in reclined goddess will leave you feeling like a whole new person."
In addition to being physically restorative, it can also be mentally and energetically cleansing. As certified yoga teacher and reiki practitioner Julia Bartz, LCSW, previously wrote for mbg, supine goddess is excellent for unblocking your sacral chakra, which deals with things like creativity, drive, and sexual energy. And in terms of things like stress, you'd be amazed by just how much this pose can relax a restless mind.
The takeaway
Whether your hips are giving you grief or you just want to relax into a yoga pose that will soothe your busy mind, supine goddess is one you don't want to miss. Whether you hold it for one minute or 20, this posture has so many great benefits.
