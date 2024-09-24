In addition to being physically restorative, it can also be mentally and energetically cleansing. As certified yoga teacher and reiki practitioner Julia Bartz, LCSW, previously wrote for mbg, supine goddess is excellent for unblocking your sacral chakra, which deals with things like creativity, drive, and sexual energy. And in terms of things like stress, you'd be amazed by just how much this pose can relax a restless mind.