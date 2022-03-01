The morning water ritual has flooded the health TikTok space—despite being a basic human need to, you know, survive, drinking your daily quota has become quite (dare we say?) trendy. Just check out the countless videos depicting a "that girl" morning routine or hydration hacks from a nutrition expert. Our take? You by no means have to decorate your H 2 O to reap the benefits (just plain ol' water is fine), but if ritualizing your water intake inspires you to reach for another glass, we say go for it.

That morning glass of H 2 O is downright essential, but warm lemon water can get a little boring after a while. That's why we've put together a list of three supercharged morning water recipes to shake up your a.m. hydration ritual and support healthy, glowing skin. After all, studies have shown internal hydration can affect your skin's moisture levels and dermal thickness. Consider it an extra step in your holistic skin care routine.