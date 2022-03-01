 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
3 Supercharged Morning Water Recipes For Better Hydration & Glowing Skin

3 Supercharged Morning Water Recipes For Better Hydration & Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Fresh Lemon Lime Citrus Fruit And Water

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 1, 2022 — 10:03 AM

The morning water ritual has flooded the health TikTok space—despite being a basic human need to, you know, survive, drinking your daily quota has become quite (dare we say?) trendy. Just check out the countless videos depicting a "that girl" morning routine or hydration hacks from a nutrition expert. Our take? You by no means have to decorate your H2O to reap the benefits (just plain ol' water is fine), but if ritualizing your water intake inspires you to reach for another glass, we say go for it. 

That morning glass of H2O is downright essential, but warm lemon water can get a little boring after a while. That's why we've put together a list of three supercharged morning water recipes to shake up your a.m. hydration ritual and support healthy, glowing skin. After all, studies have shown internal hydration can affect your skin's moisture levels and dermal thickness. Consider it an extra step in your holistic skin care routine. 

1. For those who have the time: 5-ingredient infused water. 

If you're looking to kick-start your health in the morning—and you're not afraid of a robust recipe—try adding these five ingredients for glowing skin from the inside out. Here's what TikTok user @glowwithella adds to her glass and why it's helpful: 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. For all-in-one beauty maintenance: collagen water. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

Collagen water is trending right now, and for a pretty good reason—high-quality collagen peptides have been shown to support skin hydration, ease the appearance of fine lines, and keep your hair and nails strong.* And while you could purchase a prepackaged bottle every time you're craving some collagen water (and spend a pretty penny doing so), it's oh-so-easy to make your own at home. 

  1. Pour yourself a glass of water, then stir in a scoop of collagen powder until it dissolves.
  2. Add a splash of freshly squeezed orange, lemon juice, or cucumber for extra flavor. 
  3. Drink up! 

Not to mention, mbg's beauty and gut collagen+ comes unflavored, so you can add it to any of your morning water recipes for an extra beauty boost without compromising the taste. Whether you choose to mix it in with lemon and cucumber for a fresh start to your day or add it to a water-based smoothie, this hydration hack will leave your skin looking supple and bright.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. For those craving flavor: grapefruit and rosemary water. 

If you're one to shy away from smoothies but crave that refreshing burst of fresh fruit, this grapefruit and rosemary water is an easy way to rejuvenate your senses. Not only is its herbaceous blend refreshing but it's also packed with vitamin C, which has tons of benefits for the skin, including regulating collagen synthesis and neutralizing free radicals.* Plus, you can shake it up and try out different fruit and herb combinations to keep your morning hydration interesting. 

Here's what we're putting in this flavor powerhouse beverage:

  • ½ unpeeled grapefruit, sliced
  • 2 to 4 sprigs rosemary
  • 3 cups or more of ice, enough to fill a pitcher halfway
  • Enough purified water to fill a 2‑quart (½-gallon) pitcher

Here's the full recipe, if you're curious, along with a few other infused waters to try.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Prioritizing hydration in the morning is important for your skin and overall health, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. There are many different ways to add key nutrients to your water to make it even more beneficial and shake up your wellness routine, so have fun with it!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Home

Never Overwater Your Plants Again With This Simple Gadget

Emma Loewe
Never Overwater Your Plants Again With This Simple Gadget
Beauty

Have You Seen This Confusing Term In Your Beauty Products? Here's What It Means

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Have You Seen This Confusing Term In Your Beauty Products? Here's What It Means
Routines

A 16-Minute Low-Impact Strength Workout To Try When PMS Strikes

Maeve McEwen, CPT
A 16-Minute Low-Impact Strength Workout To Try When PMS Strikes
Integrative Health

This Skin-Supporting Supplement Has Increased My Confidence Tenfold*

Ravleen Singh
This Skin-Supporting Supplement Has Increased My Confidence Tenfold*
Beauty

3 Must-Try Shampooing Tips For Healthy Hair, From A Trichologist

Alexandra Engler
3 Must-Try Shampooing Tips For Healthy Hair, From A Trichologist
Meditation

A Quick Practice For Relieving Stress & Tension — Anytime, Anywhere

Sarah Regan
A Quick Practice For Relieving Stress & Tension — Anytime, Anywhere
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

Eating This Daily Can Actually Help You Become A Happier Person

Jamie Schneider
Eating This Daily Can Actually Help You Become A Happier Person
Home

This Popular Type Of Sheet Comes With Environmental Concerns: 4 Better Options

Emma Loewe
This Popular Type Of Sheet Comes With Environmental Concerns: 4 Better Options
Recovery

The One Mistake Most People Make Before Skiing + A Simple Way To Fix It

Emily Pennington
The One Mistake Most People Make Before Skiing + A Simple Way To Fix It
Home

This Hungry, Hungry Houseplant Can Take Care Of Pest Problems For You

Lauren David
This Hungry, Hungry Houseplant Can Take Care Of Pest Problems For You
Beauty

You'll Want To Try This Derm's Glow-Inducing Beauty Hack ASAP

Jamie Schneider
You'll Want To Try This Derm's Glow-Inducing Beauty Hack ASAP
Home

How To Make The Perfect Candle At Home: Materials, Method & Master Tips

Heather Bien
How To Make The Perfect Candle At Home: Materials, Method & Master Tips
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/supercharged-morning-water-recipes
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!