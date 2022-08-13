A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Build Full-Body Strength & Flexibility

Summer is a celebration of longer days, warmth, and sunshine. What better way to show gratitude for this than by beginning our mornings with a few rounds of Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)!

Sun salutations gracefully link together a series of asanas (yoga poses) and provide the student with an excellent cardiovascular workout. They also help build full body strength and flexibility—all in all, the perfect short morning flow!

This particular form of sun salutation comes from the Ashtanga Vinyasa lineage. Each pose is held for only one part of the breath. If the weather allows, I encourage you to do this practice outdoors, perhaps even at sunrise.