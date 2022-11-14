I'm A Doctor. Here's Why I Think It's Possible To Communicate With The Dead

One night, just as I was about to lie down to go to sleep, I saw him jumping from the left foot of my bed to the right as my deceased sister, Denise, sat to his left, grinning. Stunned, I watched as he hopped back and forth, fully realizing how surreal the moment was. After several seconds, Erik turned to face me. His expression turned from contentment to startle, and he shouted, “Mom, you can see me!” Then he fell into my arms and we hugged. It lasted only a few seconds, but he felt so solid and the moment was lovely.