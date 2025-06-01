Advertisement
Analysis Of 99 Studies Shows Vitamin D Improves Blood Pressure, Cholesterol & Insulin
While most known for its role in bone and immune health, vitamin D touches pretty much every system in your body. And studies consistently show that poor vitamin D status is linked to type 2 diabetes1, heart disease2, and inflammation. (It's estimated that 41% of U.S. adults3 are vitamin D insufficient).
While these associations are quite clear, research on the role of vitamin D supplementation as a way to improve these cardiometabolic risk factors (i.e., high blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure) has been more convoluted.
So a group of researchers set out to analyze and distill findings from all the known randomized controlled trials on vitamin D and cardiometabolic risk factors4. All in all, they pooled data from 99 studies—and the results are pretty convincing.
About the study
In this pooled analysis, researchers only included studies that looked at vitamin D supplementation compared to a placebo on measures of cardiometabolic health.
In total, 99 studies (with 17,656 participants of various ages) from around the world met these standards.
Vitamin D supplements improve blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterol
Results of this meta-analysis showed that taking a dose of 3,320 IU of vitamin D a day was linked to significant benefits, including:
- A reduction of blood pressure (both systolic and diastolic)
- Small, but meaningful, decreases in total cholesterol
- Improved fasting blood sugar
- Lower hemoglobin A1c (a longer-term measure of blood sugar control)
- Improved insulin sensitivity
Who benefits from vitamin D the most?
From this analysis, researchers also gleaned who benefited from vitamin D supplements the most.
Overall, they found that vitamin D supplements had a more pronounced effect on:
- People with darker skin tones (likely due to lower baseline levels of vitamin D5)
- Those with low vitamin D status to begin with (15 ng/mL as measured via a blood test)
- People with a BMI less than 30 (yes, BMI is not a good measure of health, but it is commonly still used in scientific research)
- Adults 50 years and older (who are more prone to both vitamin D deficiency and cardiometabolic issues)
If you fall into one (or more) of these categories, then a vitamin D supplement will likely serve you well.
Take a personalized approach to vitamin D supplementation
The researchers emphasized the need to take a personalized approach to supplementation. The value of 3,320 IU isn't meant to be a goal for everyone to aim for, as some will require more than that to reach and maintain optimal vitamin D levels, and some folks may need less.
The first step in determining what's right for you is to get a vitamin D blood test. You can choose from at-home testing options (like these) or talk to your physician about adding the vitamin D test to your next set of labs.
Now, while vitamin D sufficiency is considered to be greater than 30 mg/mL, optimal levels are even higher at 50 ng/mL.
Vitamin D supplements come in a range of doses to help get you there. For most people to achieve optimal levels, a daily supplement of 5,000 IU is recommended.
The takeaway
If you've been having problems managing your blood sugar or pressure, it's time to check your vitamin D levels—because you're likely low.
This analysis shows that vitamin D supplements are an effective way to improve those measures (and even help protect yourself against cardiometabolic diseases). You just need to find a high-quality supplement that delivers the right dose and stay consistent with it.