This Habit May Help Improve Brain Function In Adults 80+, Study Finds

Supporting your brain longevity may become even more top of mind (pun intended) with age. While most people associate aging with becoming less sharp, there are habits you can adopt to keep your brain in good shape over the years. And new research suggests a ‘game-like intervention’ called Synapsology may just be one of those beneficial brain-supporting methods.

The research, conducted by a team at the University of Tsukuba explains that Synapsology, a program that engages both the mind and the body, has proven to be effective in stimulating brain activity and helped sustain or improve participants' cognitive behavior. So what does this mean for the future of brain health, and how can you support your own mental function?