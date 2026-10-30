Advertisement
This Little-Known Nutrient May Help Support Memory As You Age
You open the fridge and stand there, blanking on what you came for. Or you run into a neighbor at the grocery store and remember their dog's name, but not when you last caught up. Most of us file these moments under "getting older" and move on.
Some memory changes with age are normal, but that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do to support your brain as the years go by. Research is exploring how certain nutrients may help preserve memory, including a neuronutrient called citicoline. In one study, researchers put citicoline to the test1 in healthy older adults to see whether it could help them hold on to those everyday details. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The goal of this study was to find out whether taking citicoline every day could improve memory in healthy older adults with age-associated memory impairment (the gradual forgetfulness that can come with getting older).
Citicoline (also called CDP-choline) is a compound your body makes on its own as it builds the fatty membranes that wrap around your cells. It's also a source of choline, a nutrient your brain relies on to send signals and keep those membranes intact. Earlier research found that citicoline supported memory in people with a range of cognitive impairments, but few studies had looked at healthy older adults.
To fill that gap, researchers recruited 100 healthy men and women ages 50 to 85. All of them scored lower than young adults on a short-term memory test but were otherwise healthy. Participants were randomly assigned to take either 500 milligrams of citicoline (two capsules of the branded form, Cognizin®, with breakfast) or a placebo every day for 12 weeks.
Everyone was asked to keep their usual diet, exercise, and sleep habits. At the start and end of the study, participants completed a series of computerized memory and attention tests.
Citicoline improved recall of specific moments & overall memory scores
After 12 weeks, the citicoline group improved more than the placebo group on episodic memory—your memory for specific experiences, like recalling when and where you came across something.* The citicoline group also pulled ahead on overall memory, a combined score drawn from four separate memory tests. Their scores climbed by an average of 3.78 points, while the placebo group's rose by 0.72 points.
Still, not every test moved. The main measure researchers planned to track, short-term memory for where things are, improved in the citicoline group compared to where they started, but not enough to beat the placebo group.
Why preserving episodic memory is important
According to the researchers, episodic memory is more vulnerable to aging than other types of memory, and long-term studies show it tends to decline after age 60.
So how does citicoline help? It supports the body's production of phosphatidylcholine, the main fat that makes up brain cell membranes. Levels of this fat naturally drop in the brain with age, and older adults also take up less choline into the brain. The authors suggest that boosting this building block may be one way citicoline supports memory.*
How to supplement with citicoline
If you're interested in adding citicoline to your daily routine, mindbodygreen's creatine brain+ is a great place to start. Each serving delivers 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline, the same form and dose used in the study, alongside 5 grams of creatine monohydrate. Both ingredients have promising research behind them for brain health, but they work in different ways.
Citicoline provides choline to help maintain healthy brain cell membranes, while creatine helps replenish cellular energy (ATP). Research suggests creatine may also benefit certain aspects of cognitive performance, particularly during periods of poor sleep or other mental stress. Together, these two ingredients make a thoughtful addition to a daily routine focused on long-term brain health, mental energy, and memory (with the added benefit of creatine also supporting muscle health).*
The takeaway
If you're thinking about the long game, habits like getting enough sleep, staying physically active, eating a nutrient-rich diet, and choosing research-backed supplements can all play a role in caring for your brain as you age. Citicoline is one nutrient to have on your radar (and in your routein). Plus, airing it with creatine may offer additional benefits for brain energy and cognitive performance.