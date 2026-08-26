Having Trouble Recalling Details? This Is How Memory Changes With Age
Think about the last time you told someone a story from years ago. You might remember who you were with, where you went, and how the whole experience felt, but the smaller details can be harder to summon. What was playing in the background? What did the room smell like? What exactly did you say to each other?
Not remembering these small details might concern you, but it doesn't necessarily mean the memory is gone.
New research looked at how younger and older adults recalled different kinds of personal experiences, including how much detail they could bring back. The findings offer a closer look at how the way we remember our own lives may shift with age.
About the study
Researchers compared the autobiographical memories of younger and older adults using an online memory task. They explored the two different ways people tend to remember their lives:
The first was a specific memory, meaning one specific event that happened at a specific time. For example, you might remember one particular birthday dinner, including who was there, what you ate, and something funny that happened at the meal.
The second was a categoric memory, which is a general memory built from experiences that happened repeatedly. Think about your regular commute, weekly grocery trips, or the many dinners you've had at your favorite restaurant. Rather than remembering one specific occasion, you remember the experience as a whole.
Participants first recalled each type of memory separately. Then they had to switch between them, recalling a specific event and then a repeated experience, and continuing to alternate between the two.
Researchers looked at whether participants recalled the type of memory they were being asked for and how much specific detail, versus general information, appeared in each response.
With age, memories may lose some of their fine detail
The biggest difference between younger and older adults wasn't simply how much they remembered. It was how specifically they described what they remembered.
When older adults recalled one-time events, they gave fewer details about the particular experience than younger adults did. Their memories contained less information about things like what they saw, heard, felt, or experienced in that exact moment. Instead, they were more likely to describe the broader facts of what happened.
The same thing happened with repeated experiences. Older adults included fewer details about individual experiences and relied more on general information. For example, someone might remember that they regularly went to a certain restaurant and enjoyed it, but have a harder time describing one particular dinner there in detail.
Switching between the two types of memories created an additional challenge. Older adults had more difficulty accurately recalling repeated experiences when they had to switch back and forth between memory types, but had no decline in accuracy for specific memories.
Researchers describe the broader pattern as an "episodic-to-semantic shift." In other words, memories may become less centered on the details of a particular event and more centered on general knowledge about that experience.
That doesn't mean the memory itself has disappeared. This is a change in how memories are retrieved, not the kind of disease-related memory loss that neurologists say responds best to early action. The person may still remember where they went, who they were with, and how they felt about the experience. It just means some of the smaller details may simply be harder to access.
How to make memories easier to revisit
The study didn't test ways to prevent these changes. Memory also ages differently from person to person, with some people maintaining a sharp memory well into their 80s. If you're looking to boost your memory, regular movement, social connection, and good sleep hygiene are all habits associated with healthier brain aging.
If you are worried about forgetting meaningful experiences, here are a couple of ways to make them easier to recall in years to come:
- Notice the details: Pay attention to what you see, hear, feel, and smell, while an experience is happening.
- Create a concrete cue: Photos, music, journal entries, or other reminders can give you something specific to help you recall memories.
The takeaway
As we get older, it's normal for our memories to become less detailed and more general. The experience itself isn't necessarily forgotten, but some of the small details that make it vivid can become harder to retrieve.The memories still exist; they just become sketches instead of snapshots.