New Study Unpacks How Loneliness Impacts Memory As We Get Older
There are so many factors that contribute to memory and cognition as we get older, from sleep, to physical activity, and according to new research, even loneliness.
The study, which was published in the journal Aging & Mental Health1, explored loneliness as a risk factor for dementia—and the findings point to potential pathways for addressing memory issues as we age. Here's what they found.
Studying how loneliness impacts memory in aging adults
Loneliness has previously been identified as a risk factor for dementia, but the research has always been somewhat inconsistent. As the study authors explain, the goal of their research was to gain a better understanding of how loneliness might influence memory over time.
To do so, they analyzed existing data across a seven year span from the Survey of Health, Aging, and Retirement in Europe, which included over 10,000 people between 65 and 94 years of age.
Participants' memories were assessed (both immediate and delayed recall) and they also rated loneliness levels based on questions like, "How much of the time do you feel you lack companionship?"
A majority of participants (92%, to be exact) reported low to average levels of loneliness, while 8% reported high levels of loneliness. And after accounting for confounding variables, the researchers found that, compared to those with low-to-average loneliness, those with high levels of loneliness had worse immediate and delayed recall scores when the study began.
However, lonelier participants didn't necessarily see more cognitive decline over time compared to those less lonely participants. Regardless of loneliness level, cognition and recall declined at a similar rate over the seven years.
The importance of addressing loneliness
As lead study author Luis Carlos Venegas-Sanabria M.D. notes in a news release, the researchers were surprised to find that loneliness impacted memory, but not the speed of decline in memory over time.
And while it's good news that loneliness doesn't necessarily speed up cognitive decline, the study authors note it should still be considered as an important factor for brain function in aging adults.
"[The findings] suggests that loneliness may play a more prominent role in the initial state of memory than in its progressive decline, [and] underscore the importance of addressing loneliness as a significant factor in the context of cognitive performance in older adults," Venegas-Sanabria explains.
The takeaway
As we get older, it's critical to remain engaged with life, from staying active, to trying new things, and yes, belonging to something—whether that's your own family, a local group, or your larger community in general. Not only do these things make life more enjoyable as we age, but they can support or memory and cognition, too.