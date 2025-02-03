Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Meditation

Study Finds Yoga & Meditation Help Relieve Symptoms Of Chronic Pain

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
February 03, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Woman doing yoga and meditation to relieve pain
Image by MATT BEN STONE / Stocksy
February 03, 2025

The benefits of mindfulness, yoga, and meditation are all pretty well established at this point—and research continues to find reasons to prioritize these practices.

One small study based in Oregon was able to help patients with chronic pain find relief, with a few months of yoga and meditation education.

Helping patients take control of their pain

The study, published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, found that a mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) course effectively helped participants with chronic pain.

The course included detailed instruction in both mindfulness meditation and hatha yoga, over the course of an eight-week period. They also learned about increasing awareness of the self and the immediate moment.

This study was conducted in a rural area where access to affordable care is a common problem, making relatively simple and low-cost mindfulness interventions ideal pain management aids.

Researchers found that patients' perceptions of their conditions shifted, with lower reported feelings of pain, depression, and disability following the course. "Chronic pain often goes hand-in-hand with depression," explains Cynthia Marske, D.O., an osteopathic physician and director of graduate medical education at the Community Health Clinics of Benton and Linn County. "Mindfulness-based meditation and yoga can help restore both a patient's mental and physical health and can be effective alone or in combination with other treatments such as therapy and medication."

The promise of relief

The troubles of chronic pain extend beyond the pain itself, so finding a method that aids in both decreasing pain perception but also in improving mental health is doubly promising.

"Many people have lost hope because, in most cases, chronic pain will never fully resolve," says Marske, "However, mindful yoga and meditation can help improve the structure and function of the body, which supports the process of healing."

However, she's quick to explain that "healing" and "curing" are inherently not the same thing: "Curing means eliminating disease, while healing refers to becoming more whole," she explains. "With chronic pain, healing involves learning to live with a level of pain that is manageable. For this, yoga and meditation can be very beneficial."

Hoping to find your way to a regular mindfulness practice? The best way to do so is to stop simply planning to start and just take the first step.

More On This Topic

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still

Bethany Londyn

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies
Spirituality

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies

Sarah Regan

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked
Personal Growth

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Julie Nguyen

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments
Personal Growth

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

Eliza Sullivan

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still

Bethany Londyn

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies
Spirituality

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies

Sarah Regan

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked
Personal Growth

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Julie Nguyen

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments
Personal Growth

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

Eliza Sullivan

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still

Bethany Londyn

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies
Spirituality

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies

Sarah Regan

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked
Personal Growth

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Julie Nguyen

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments
Personal Growth

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

Eliza Sullivan

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You
Personal Growth

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You

Amelia Kruse

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Can't Sit Still

Bethany Londyn

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies
Spirituality

These Two Zodiac Signs Can Be The Best Of Friends—Or Worst Enemies

Sarah Regan

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked
Personal Growth

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Julie Nguyen

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments
Personal Growth

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

Eliza Sullivan

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

There's Good News In The Stars This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

February's V-Day Energy Is Looking Steamy—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You
Personal Growth

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You

Amelia Kruse

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Vinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly Diet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.