A Study Of 8,900+ Adults Found 2 Overlooked Clues To Heart Health
You know that moment when your doctor runs through your bloodwork and says, "Everything looks good," but you leave with a report full of numbers you barely recognize?
Cholesterol and blood sugar tend to get the most attention, but they aren't the only pieces of the cardiometabolic puzzle. Two less familiar numbers, your triglyceride-glucose (TyG) index and uric acid, may offer additional insight into how your heart, kidneys, and metabolism are holding up.
In a recent study1 of nearly 9,000 adults, researchers looked at what these two markers could reveal when considered together, and the results offer an interesting reason to take a closer look at the bigger picture.
About the study
The analysis included 8,939 adults in China who were part of the Hakka Biobank. Everyone had fasting bloodwork collected under standardized conditions.
The TyG index is calculated using fasting triglycerides and blood sugar. Researchers use it as a convenient way to estimate insulin resistance, which describes how well your cells respond to insulin and take up sugar from your blood.
Directly measuring insulin resistance requires specialized testing, so the TyG index gives researchers a simpler way to study it.
Uric acid is a waste product your body makes when it breaks down certain compounds called purines. Your kidneys filter most uric acid from your blood, so levels can reflect both how much your body produces and how efficiently your kidneys clear it.
Researchers then compared these markers with advanced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.
CKM syndrome describes the way heart, kidney, and metabolic health can become increasingly interconnected, with advanced stages involving diagnosed cardiovascular disease or early signs of it alongside metabolic or kidney problems.
Two numbers stood out
Of the participants, 1,164 had advanced CKM syndrome.
After accounting for factors such as age, sex, smoking, alcohol use, physical activity, education, and sleep, higher levels of both markers were associated with greater odds of advanced CKM syndrome.
For every one-unit increase in the TyG index, the odds were 81% higher. Each standard-deviation increase in uric acid was associated with 38% higher odds.
The difference became more pronounced when researchers considered the two markers together. People with both an elevated TyG index and elevated uric acid had roughly three times the odds of advanced CKM compared with people who had lower levels of both.
Adding the two markers to a standard risk model also improved researchers' ability to identify people with advanced CKM. However, that improvement was measured within this same group of participants, so it still needs to be tested in other populations.
Why the combination may tell a bigger story
The two markers give researchers different windows into what's happening in the body.
A higher TyG index can point toward insulin resistance, which affects the way your body handles blood sugar and fat. Higher uric acid has been associated with changes in blood vessel function and kidney health.
These processes are also connected. Insulin resistance can affect uric acid levels, while changes in uric acid may influence metabolic and cardiovascular health. Having both markers elevated could therefore reflect several overlapping risk factors rather than one isolated issue.
The association was stronger in women, although the relationship between uric acid and advanced CKM was more complicated in women than in men.
The researchers suggest that changes in estrogen around menopause could help explain this difference, but they emphasize that this is only a possible explanation.
There are a few other reasons not to overinterpret the findings. Because the study captured information at one point in time, it can't establish that higher TyG or uric acid causes CKM syndrome.
The participants also came from a single county in China and were mostly women, so the results need to be replicated in other populations.
What to ask about at your next appointment
Fasting glucose and triglycerides are already included in many routine blood panels, while uric acid can be ordered separately. If you have a personal or family history of heart, kidney, or metabolic problems, ask your doctor whether these markers could add useful context to your existing labs.
Depending on your age and history, there may be other labs worth requesting at the same visit.
Your day-to-day habits matter here, too. Regular movement and a whole-foods-focused diet can support healthy blood sugar, triglycerides, and uric acid levels, while also benefiting heart and kidney health.
These two eating patterns are particularly well supported for overall cardiometabolic health.
RELATED READ: Pair Creatine With This For Even More Metabolic Benefits
The takeaway
TyG and uric acid aren't diagnostic tests for heart disease, but they may add useful context when viewed alongside your other health markers.
If either is elevated, your doctor can help determine what it means for you and whether there are other areas of your cardiometabolic health worth addressing.