Nutrient deficiencies are staggeringly common in women over 40, and they are frequently mistaken for depression, burnout, or perimenopause. Vitamin D is the clearest example. More than 4 in 104 adults in the US are deficient, and if you have Hashimoto's thyroiditis, your odds are even higher: vitamin D deficiency doesn't just coexist with Hashimoto's, it tracks with how active the disease is. The lower your vitamin D, the higher your antibody levels tend to run. Some studies put the deficiency rate in Hashimoto's patients as high as 50–90%. That's not a coincidence sitting in your labs. That's a signal almost nobody is checking for. Since autoimmune disease also rises in menopause, it is crucial that this hormone be tested.