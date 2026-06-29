5 Labs Every Woman 40+ Should Be Getting & Why Your Doctor Probably Isn't Ordering Them
You're in your 40s. You eat well, you move your body, and you're doing everything "right, “but something feels off. Your energy is unpredictable, your mood has shifted, and your brain doesn't feel like your own.
You go to your doctor, and they may say everything is "normal."
But did they really look under the hood?
Standard lab panels were largely developed and studied in populations that don't reflect what optimal looks like for a woman navigating perimenopause. Lab panel normals are often based on populations that may be “unhealthy.” Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, and yet the hormonal shifts of midlife that significantly change cardiovascular risk go largely untested in routine care. Weight gain, brain fog, and fatigue are all common but rarely assessed by bloodwork.
If you want real answers, you must ask for the right tests.
Here are the five tests every woman over 40 should have on her radar.
1. Heart testing: ApoB & LpA
Your standard lipid panel gives you total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides, but it can miss the most important piece of your heart disease risk picture. ApoB (apolipoprotein B) is the structural protein anchoring every atherogenic lipoprotein particle in your blood. Because every LDL, VLDL, and IDL molecule carries exactly one ApoB molecule, it functions as a direct particle count. Research1 involving over 95,000 participants, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, confirms that excess ApoB is associated with a significantly increased risk of heart attack, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and mortality beyond what LDL-C alone captures. As women transition through menopause, total cholesterol, LDL-C, and ApoB all rise, increasing cardiovascular disease risk at a time when most women aren't being monitored for it.
Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a heritable cardiovascular risk factor that may also rise as estrogen levels decline during the menopausal transition. Research from the National Lipid Association suggests Lp(a) warrants direct testing in women, particularly given the cardiovascular risk changes in midlife. Research shows Lp(a) levels rise after menopause, and the menopausal transition itself is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, beyond age-related changes alone. Estrogen appears to suppress Lp(a); as it declines, risk can quietly climb2. Most women have never been tested.
2. Metabolic testing: Fasting insulin
Most doctors test blood sugar via hemoglobin A1C. Almost none routinely test fasting insulin, which is a significant blind spot. Insulin resistance can be present for a decade before blood glucose rises enough to be flagged as prediabetes. In the menopausal transition, cardiometabolic changes include shifts in body composition, elevated blood pressure, altered lipoprotein profiles, and insulin resistance. This is what leads to “menopause belly.”
Hormonal fluctuations in perimenopause directly impair insulin sensitivity. Research shows that elevated fasting insulin levels at midlife 3are independently associated with earlier onset of vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, suggesting that insulin resistance may be driving symptoms that many women attribute solely to estrogen decline. Studies3 have also found that insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia contribute to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and increase cardiovascular risk in postmenopausal women.
In other words, blood sugar balance may make your hot flashes and night sweats start earlier and become worse. Fasting insulin should be tracked alongside fasting glucose. HOMA-IR, a calculated ratio of both, offers the clearest picture of insulin sensitivity.
3. Nutrient testing: Vitamin D & ferritin
Nutrient deficiencies are staggeringly common in women over 40, and they are frequently mistaken for depression, burnout, or perimenopause. Vitamin D is the clearest example. More than 4 in 104 adults in the US are deficient, and if you have Hashimoto's thyroiditis, your odds are even higher: vitamin D deficiency doesn't just coexist with Hashimoto's, it tracks with how active the disease is. The lower your vitamin D, the higher your antibody levels tend to run. Some studies put the deficiency rate in Hashimoto's patients as high as 50–90%. That's not a coincidence sitting in your labs. That's a signal almost nobody is checking for. Since autoimmune disease also rises in menopause, it is crucial that this hormone be tested.
Your body's iron storage protein, ferritin, is equally critical and equally overlooked. Ferritin can be depleted even when hemoglobin and hematocrit look completely normal, meaning you can be dismissed as "not anemic" while your reserves are critically low. Iron deficiency without anemia is a recognized condition with documented symptoms: fatigue, poor concentration, and hair loss. Studies on women with diffuse hair loss consistently find lower ferritin levels than controls, even when ferritin technically falls within standard "normal" reference ranges. Importantly, current ferritin reference ranges have been criticized for being set too low, with many specialty societies5 recommending a target above 30 ng/mL.
4. Thyroid Panel: TSH, free T3, free T4, thyroid antibodies
If your doctor is only running TSH, you're getting a fraction of the picture. TSH can sit within the "normal" range while underlying thyroid hormone levels or autoimmune activity tell a very different story. Studies6 estimate subclinical hypothyroidism affects roughly 3–9% of women, consistently higher than the rate in men.
Hashimoto's thyroiditis, the most common cause of hypothyroidism in women, can progress for years without being detected by TSH testing alone. The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists7 has noted that TSH testing is inadequate for women with more pronounced hypothyroidism symptoms, as it doesn't capture the full picture of T4 production or T4-to-T3 conversion.
The symptom overlap between thyroid dysfunction and perimenopause is profound: fatigue, weight changes, brain fog, anxiety, hair thinning, cold sensitivity, and depression appear on both lists. Women are routinely treated for one when they have both or dismissed because their TSH "looks fine."
5. Other hormones: Free & total testosterone, SHBG
Testosterone is not just a male hormone; women produce it in the ovaries and adrenal glands. Women with low testosterone experience fatigue, bone loss, decreased muscle strength, and mood changes. Levels decline gradually with age, which is exactly why symptoms like fatigue, decreased muscle strength, mood changes, and low libido are so easy to write off as "just getting older" rather than something with a name.
Currently, the global consensus8 is that testosterone should be used for HSDD in postmenopausal female only in the US. While the benefits mentioned above have been seen, it is still not universally accepted to prescribe for other indications. There is also no FDA approved testosterone for females currently.
So why test at all? Because testing still matters just for a different reason than diagnosis. Once treatment is being considered, the Endocrine Society and the Global Consensus Position Statement9 recommend checking baseline testosterone before starting, then rechecking 3 to 6 weeks after initiation and every 6 months thereafter.
Here's the part most women don't know: testing testosterone in women is genuinely harder to get right than testing it in men. Most commercially available testosterone assays are built to measure testosterone in men, whose levels run roughly tenfold higher than women's. That's part of why a major 2019 consensus statement endorsed by the Endocrine Society, the North American Menopause Society, and several international menopause and sexual health societies concluded that no blood cutoff for any circulating androgen can reliably distinguish women with low testosterone from those without. In plain terms: a single low-on-paper testosterone result doesn't prove anything by itself, and a "normal" one doesn't rule anything out either.
I test testosterone prior to prescribing it and for monitoring levels that are outside the normal guidelines as mentioned above, but I feel the guidelines are going to shift as more research indicates the importance of testosterone in aging.
A note about estrogen and progesterone. While I think these labs are incredibly important, they must be timed for a certain part of your cycle. Therefore, since perimenopause comes with unpredictable cycles, these are not tests I always order on every patient over 40.
The takeaway
The common thread across all five of these tests? They require you to ask. None are part of a standard annual wellness panel. But the information they provide is the difference between reactive medicine and proactive, precision care that keeps you thriving through perimenopause and beyond.
Print this list. Bring it to your next appointment. If your current provider isn't interested in running them, that's also information about whether you have the right partner for this chapter of your health. You can also consider ordering them for yourself.
9 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38839200/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42059846/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40963750/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21310306/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38066931/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24741450/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29278235/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33384313/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31474158/