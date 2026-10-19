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A Study Of 5,000+ Adults Found A Health Gap For The Self-Employed
Being your own boss can mean more freedom to shape your workday, but it also means deciding when to take a break, fit in movement, and make time for a proper meal.
When deadlines pile up, those things can easily slide. So, does employment type relate to how well we look after our health?
A study of more than 5,000 adults1 in Thailand explored this question, examining how work arrangements relate to diet, physical activity, and other everyday health habits.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health survey data from more than 5,000 working-age adults in Thailand.
They examined diet variety, physical activity, smoking, alcohol use, and self-rated health, comparing traditionally employed workers with self-employed adults.
They also distinguished between self-employed people who had employees and those working independently without staff.
Solo self-employed workers reported some differences in health habits
Compared with traditionally employed workers, self-employed adults reported less varied diets and lower physical activity levels. They were also somewhat more likely to smoke or drink alcohol.
Among the self-employed, those working solo tended to have less varied diets and poorer overall health indicators than those who employed others.
These findings don't mean self-employment is inherently unhealthy.
The study captured a snapshot of participants' lives at one point in time, so it cannot establish that their work arrangements caused these differences. Individual circumstances and routines also vary widely.
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How work structure can shape everyday habits
Self-employment offers autonomy, but managing your own schedule can take some planning.
Without set hours or a predictable lunch break, it's easy for meals and movement to get squeezed between tasks. Financial uncertainty and the pressure to keep a business running may add to that challenge.
For solo workers, there's also no team to share responsibilities with. That doesn't make working independently a bad choice; it simply means some of the structure that comes with traditional employment may need to be created intentionally.
The researchers suggested that irregular schedules, income uncertainty, and pressure to keep working could help explain the patterns they observed, although these weren't proven causes.
- Give your day a few anchors: Set aside time for lunch or a short walk. Your schedule can stay flexible while still making room for the basics.
- Make meal variety convenient: Keep a mix of protein sources, vegetables, and whole grains available so you can put together different meals without adding much work to your day.
The takeaway
You don't need to run your workday like clockwork to take care of yourself.
A few reliable habits can help you enjoy the freedom of working for yourself while making space for the food, movement, and breaks that keep you feeling good.