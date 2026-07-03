Could A 5-Minute Walk Every Hour Be The Simplest Mood Fix For Desk Workers?
Sitting for most of the day is just the reality for a lot of people. Many adults spend roughly 11 to 12 hours a day being sedentary, more than three-quarters of their waking hours. That much inactivity has been linked to a higher risk of chronic disease, poorer mental health, and earlier death. The question isn't whether to move more. Rather, it's when, and how often.
Researchers1 recently set out to answer that question in one of the largest real-world experiments on movement breaks to date, enrolling nearly 20,000 adults to find out which walking break schedule actually made people feel better.
About the study
Researchers ran a two-week experiment built around an interactive NPR podcast series called Body Electric. More than 19,000 adults enrolled in the challenge, though only about 59% went on to start the intervention. They chose how often they wanted to take a 5-minute walking break: every 30, 90, or 120 minutes.
Before the two weeks started, participants spent a week tracking their normal routine so researchers had a personal baseline to compare against. Throughout the study, surveys measured changes in energy levels, mood, and how people felt about their work. The group was unusually varied in age, job, and work setting.
Hourly breaks hit the sweet spot for mood & energy
The results showed that every break schedule helped. Across all three groups, tiredness went down and people reported feeling more upbeat. But the schedules differed in how easy they were to stick to, and how much of a difference they actually made.
- The every-30-minute group saw the biggest improvements in energy and mood, but participants also found it the hardest to keep up with.
- The every-120-minute group was the easiest to maintain, but it produced the weakest results.
- The hourly group landed right in the middle, and improved both tiredness and positive mood in a meaningful way.
While the improvement in negative mood (things like stress and irritability) was smaller and didn't reach that same level, but the hourly schedule was still the most popular choice by far, picked by nearly half of everyone in the study.
Why imperfect follow-through still counts
People in all groups didn't follow their schedule perfectly. Participants in the hourly group averaged about four breaks a day rather than a full slate, and they still felt measurably better. Even falling short of the ideal still produced real benefits.
There was also good news for anyone worried that stepping away hurts productivity. None of the schedules dragged down how people felt about their work. All three produced small increases in work engagement and performance on average. Research on prolonged sitting suggests the costs of staying sedentary go well beyond the office, making the case for movement breaks even stronger. And while cutting sitting time is a worthwhile goal, this study is a reminder that consistency and follow-through are what's most important.
How to build an hourly walk into your day
While 5 minutes really isn't that much time. It can still feel like a lot to fit into your schedule. So how do you turn it into a habit instead of a well intentioned through?
- Let your phone do the remembering: A recurring hourly alert or calendar block takes the mental effort out of it.
- Keep the walk loose: The study didn't prescribe a pace or route. A lap around your home, a trip to the kitchen, or a few minutes outside all count.
- Aim for most, not all: Don't stress about missing a break here and there. It won't undo the ones you take.
- Think of it as a reset, not an interruption: Framing the walk as something that sharpens your focus rather than pulls you away from it makes it easier to actually get up. If you spend most of your day at a desk, pairing this habit with attention to posture and movement can be particularly helpful.
The takeaway
In a large-scale study of nearly 20,000 adults, taking a 5-minute walk every hour offered the best balance between being easy to maintain and actually improving energy and mood. The benefits showed up even when people didn't follow the schedule perfectly, and the breaks didn't hurt how participants felt about their work. If you spend most of your day seated, an hourly walk is a low-effort habit with real evidence behind it.