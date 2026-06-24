If your job keeps you physically active all day, it may look a little different. For people who already sit very little (fewer than 4 hours a day), swapping 30 minutes of physical activity or prolonged sleep (more than 8 hours) for sitting was linked to a 4–6% lower risk of heart disease or death, and a 4–10% lower risk of dying from any cause. For people whose bodies are under sustained physical demand, rest (including sitting) may actually function as a form of cardiovascular recovery. Intentional downtime isn't laziness; it may be a health strategy.