This Amount Of Exercise Was Linked To Significantly Lower Heart Risk
For years, 150 minutes a week has been treated as the gold standard for heart health. Hit your brisk walks, a few workouts, maybe a weekend bike ride, and you’re checking the cardiovascular box.
And to be clear, the current guidelines still matter. Even modest increases in movement can meaningfully improve heart health, especially if you’re starting from a sedentary baseline. But researchers found that the amount of exercise tied to larger reductions in cardiovascular risk may be much higher than most people realize.
Researchers analyzing data from more than 17,000 adults in the UK Biobank found that while the standard 150-minute guideline lowered cardiovascular risk modestly, larger reductions in heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation risk were associated with something closer to 560 to 610 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous1 activity per week.
Hearing “560 minutes a week” can make you want to close the tab immediately. But researchers aren’t saying everyone suddenly needs hardcore training sessions every day. What the study really shows is that heart benefits continue to increase as movement increases, and those minutes can come from far more than formal workouts alone.
Comparing exercise volume & fitness
Researchers followed 17,088 adults with an average age of 57 for nearly eight years. Participants wore wrist accelerometers for a full week so researchers could objectively measure real-world movement levels rather than relying on self-reported exercise habits, which are notoriously unreliable.
The team also estimated participants’ cardiorespiratory fitness using VO2 max testing, essentially a measure of how efficiently the heart, lungs, and muscles deliver and use oxygen during exercise. Over the follow-up period, researchers tracked cardiovascular events including heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.
The findings revealed a clear pattern. Meeting the standard 150-minute weekly exercise recommendation lowered cardiovascular risk by roughly 8–9%. Helpful, absolutely. But the reductions became substantially larger as activity levels increased.
To cross into what researchers defined as a greater than 30% reduction in cardiovascular risk, people generally needed somewhere between 560 and 610 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity each week.
What 560 minutes of movement actually looks like
I know many people will hear “560 minutes” and immediately assume the study is demanding two-hour gym sessions every day. But that’s not what the data showed.
Moderate-to-vigorous movement includes brisk walking, cycling, hiking, swimming, running, uphill walking, fitness classes, active commuting, and other movement that elevates heart rate.
Spread across a week, 560 minutes breaks down to roughly 80 minutes per day. And that can accumulate surprisingly fast:
- A 30-minute brisk morning walk
- A 20-minute strength workout or cycling session
- Walking errands or commuting
- An evening walk after dinner
- Weekend hikes, pickleball, tennis, or longer bike rides
When you break it down like that, the number starts looking less like “train for a triathlon” and more like what happens when movement is built into your life.
And that’s part of the bigger issue this study highlights. Most modern adults are just not moving very much throughout the day anymore. We sit for work, commute in cars, spend evenings on screens, and then try to squeeze all our movement into a single workout. Exercise absolutely helps, but one hour at the gym doesn’t completely erase 10 hours of sitting still.
Why fitness matters as much as time exercising
The study also found something important about fitness itself. Exercise minutes mattered, but so did cardiorespiratory fitness, basically how efficiently your heart, lungs, blood vessels, and muscles work together during activity.
Those two things overlap, but they’re not exactly the same. Two people might technically exercise the same number of minutes each week but have very different fitness levels depending on intensity, conditioning, and how much they challenge their cardiovascular system over time.
That’s where VO2 max comes in. It’s essentially a measure of how well your body uses oxygen during exercise, and it’s one of the strongest predictors we have for long-term cardiovascular health and longevity.
Which is also why this study reinforces the value of occasionally pushing yourself a little. Not all movement needs to be hard. But brisk uphill walks, intervals, cycling, jogging, rowing, or workouts that get you breathing noticeably harder seem to create a different level of cardiovascular adaptation than staying comfortable all the time.
The takeaway
This study doesn’t mean the current 150-minute guideline suddenly “doesn’t count.” It absolutely does. But the findings do suggest there’s probably a difference between the minimum amount of movement needed for basic protection and the amount that creates deeper, longer-term cardiovascular resilience.
And maybe the most encouraging part is that this doesn’t have to mean endless hard workouts. For most people, it likely looks more like building a life with more movement built into it overall. Walking more. Sitting less. Doing short workouts consistently. Taking stairs when you can. Going for walks after dinner. Carrying groceries instead of always using a cart. Finding ways to move throughout the day instead of treating exercise like a single isolated hour.