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A Study Of 11,000+ Older Adults Found This Dietary Clue For Brain Health
When eating for brain health, it's easy to focus on individual superfoods, from blueberries to mushrooms. But could the variety of foods on your plate matter just as much?
In a recent study1, researchers explored how dietary diversity (eating a range of different foods) and mushroom and algae intake were associated with cognitive impairment. The findings offer another reason to look at nutritional variety when thinking about brain health as you age.
About the study
Diet is one of the lifestyle factors tied to cognitive health that people can change, and the researchers note that earlier studies have linked both dietary variety and regular mushroom intake to better cognitive outcomes.
Less was known about how the two might work together, so the team set out to examine their combined link with cognitive impairment.
Researchers analyzed survey data from more than 11,000 adults in China aged 65 and older.
They scored participants' diets based on how often they ate nine food groups, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, legumes, dairy, nuts, and tea. Participants were then classified as having good or poor dietary diversity.
Researchers also assessed mushroom and algae intake and used a standardized cognitive screening tool to identify cognitive impairment.
The analysis accounted for factors including age, lifestyle, and existing health conditions.
More dietary variety was linked to lower odds of cognitive impairment
Older adults with more varied diets had lower odds of cognitive impairment, with the lowest odds among those who also regularly ate mushrooms and algae. Only 17.64% of participants regularly ate mushrooms and algae as part of a varied diet.
However, mushroom and algae intake alone wasn't significantly associated with cognitive impairment among people with less diverse diets. These foods appeared to offer an added benefit alongside a varied eating pattern, rather than serving as a substitute for one.
Because the research captured diet and cognitive health at a single point in time, it also can't establish whether dietary variety prevents cognitive decline.
Why your brain may benefit from a wider mix of foods
Different foods supply different nutrients and plant compounds.
A more varied diet is linked to better overall nutrition, which the researchers note is itself tied to better cognitive performance.
Mushrooms and edible algae offer their own mix of beneficial compounds.
Some of those compounds need dietary fat for efficient absorption, the researchers explain, so what you eat alongside them may matter.
Eating a wider range of foods can help you get a broader mix of nutrients rather than relying on the same few ingredients.
The researchers suggested that nutrients may work together to support the body's functions, although this study didn't directly test that explanation.
The findings align with broader research emphasizing overall dietary patterns over individual superfoods when it comes to healthy aging.
How to bring more variety to your plate
Mushrooms are an easy way to add variety, and different culinary varieties bring different flavors, textures, and nutrients to the table.
- Shiitake: These savory mushrooms contain beta-glucans, types of fiber studied for their role in immune function.
- Oyster mushrooms: Mild and tender, they're a source of B vitamins and can add a meaty texture to stir-fries.
- Maitake: Also known as hen-of-the-woods, these earthy mushrooms contain beta-glucans and work well roasted or sautéed.
- Cremini and portobello: Both offer umami flavor, along with nutrients such as B vitamins. Portobellos are especially satisfying grilled or stuffed.
Think of mushrooms as one way to broaden the range of foods you eat, alongside vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, and other staples.
The takeaway
The foods that support your brain may work best together on a varied plate.
Older adults with more varied diets had lower odds of cognitive impairment, and mushrooms and algae were associated with an additional benefit in that context. A little more variety at your next meal is a practical place to start.