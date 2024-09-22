The bottom line is if you've been feeling unmotivated lately, and your sleep schedule hasn't been what it could be, you may just have an explanation. And whether you're a working woman or not, this is simply one of many reasons to add to the list of why quality sleep is essential. If yours has been lacking, sticking to a regular bedtime and wakeup time, avoiding electronics before bed, adopting a relaxing wind-down routine, and taking a high-quality sleep supplement are all things that can help.